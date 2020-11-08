US Elections: Rihanna Congratulates Biden, Harris

American-Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their new appointment as the President and Vice-President of the United States of America respectively following the announcement of the 2020 elections.

The global superstar took to her Twitter page to share a picture of the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect with a caption that reads:

“The faces of history makers, boundary breakers and WINNERS!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people!! So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let’s GO! I’m so proud of you America! #VicePresident #President46”

Rihanna had earlier tweeted that every vote must be count.

“Count every vote, we will wait“, it read.

See her Twitter post below: