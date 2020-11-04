US Elections: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Voted

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she voted during the 2020 US elections. The fashion entrepreneur and wife of rapper cum presidential candidate, Kanye West took to her Twitter page to share a picture of herself after she cast her vote.

In her words:

“I VOTED!!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”

A lot of people were curious to know who she voted for. They went under her post to ask. But the aspiring lawyer did not reveal whom she voted for.

See her post below: