US Elections: Kanye West Concedes Defeat; Looks On To 2024

American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West, has conceded defeat in the 2020 US Elections. The fashion entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to share a post with the caption:

“KANYE 2024”

This means that he has accepted that he stands no chance in winning the elections with strong contenders such as Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The father of four also shared his voting journey on his page. According to him, he is voting for the first time in his life.

“The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world“, he tweeted earlier.

See his post below: