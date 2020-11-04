Entertainment
US Elections: Kanye West Concedes Defeat; Looks On To 2024
American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West, has conceded defeat in the 2020 US Elections. The fashion entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to share a post with the caption:
“KANYE 2024”
This means that he has accepted that he stands no chance in winning the elections with strong contenders such as Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Read Also: ‘I Love You So Much’ – Kim Kardashian Tells Kanye West On Her 40th Birthday
The father of four also shared his voting journey on his page. According to him, he is voting for the first time in his life.
“The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world“, he tweeted earlier.
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media
Nigerian actor, Prince Eke has dragged his estranged wife, Muma Gee over her recent interview where spoke about their failed marriage.
In the singer’s recent interview, she mentioned that the actor was the one who walked out of their marriage.
Taking to Instagram, the actor called out his ex-wife and he mentioned that she is fond of painting him as the bad guy despite the fact that he still foots her bills.
Eke revealed he gave her money to push her career and he sponsored her music video.
The actor also stated that he is no longer going to remain silent and he went ahead to post a couple of text messages purportedly from Muma Gee.
The messages shows the singer asking her ex-husband for forgiveness for tarnishing his image.
Read Also: Actress, Muma Gee opens up on her failed marriage
See his post below:
Entertainment
US Elections: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Voted
American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she voted during the 2020 US elections. The fashion entrepreneur and wife of rapper cum presidential candidate, Kanye West took to her Twitter page to share a picture of herself after she cast her vote.
In her words:
“I VOTED!!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”
Read Also: ‘Kanye Got Me A Lifelike Hologram Of My Dad For My 40th Birthday’ – Kim Kardashian
A lot of people were curious to know who she voted for. They went under her post to ask. But the aspiring lawyer did not reveal whom she voted for.
See her post below:
Entertainment
M.I Abaga Warns Lawmakers To Not Attempt A Social Media Bill
Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as MI Abaga, has warned lawmakers to not attempt to pass a social media bill for reading.
The rapper took to his Twitter page to give a sound note of warning to them. He also added that they will be recalled by members of their constituency if they go ahead to propose the social media bill.
In his words:
“It is simple.. if you attempt a social media bill.. we will recall you! Do with this info what you will Signed. Nigerian Youth Oh.. and #EndSars”
Read Also: Vector, MI Abaga End Beef (Video)
Information Nigeria recalls popular actor, Desmond Elliot, has been under fire on social media for his proposition on social media regulation.
See his tweet below:
