US Election: Trump Claims Victory Hours After Saying Biden Won

Published

5 hours ago

on

US Election: Trump Claims Victory Hours After Saying Biden Won

Donald Trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared himself the winner of the US Election 2020.

President Trump declared himself the winner of the US election in a tweet on Monday morning, November 16 by simply tweeting: “I won the election.”

Also Read: US election: Trump says Biden won but again refuses to concede

This came hours after he tweeted that his opponent Joe Biden “won because the election was rigged.”

The latest vote tallies project Democratic candidate, Biden a clear winner in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump’s 232.

However, President Trump has remained defiant, continuously claiming he won the election free and fair.

US election: Trump claims victory hours after saying Biden won

 

World news

Former Ghana President, Jerry Rawlings Is Dead

Published

4 days ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Former Ghana President, Jerry Rawlings Is Dead

Jerry Rawlings

Jerry Rawlings, a former Ghanaian president has reportedly died from suspected COVID-19 complications.

The former Ghanaian leader died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana on Thursday morning.

Rawlings led the country first as a military ruler and then as a democratically elected president between 1981 and 2001.

Also Read: FG Owes 3,504 Contractors, Fashola Tells National Assembly

Rawlings initially rose to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant in the Ghana Air Force, following a coup détat in 1979.

After initially handing power over to a civilian government, he took control again in December 1981 as Head of State.

He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years.

Rawlings left office in 2000 after exhausting Ghana’s constitutional term-limit of eight years for Presidents.

World news

US Election Is Far From Over — Trump

Published

1 week ago

on

November 8, 2020

By

US Election Is Far From Over — Trump

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to concede after his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, secured the required number of electoral college votes to win the presidential race.

Shortly after Biden was projected winner, Trump in a defiant statement expressed that the election was “far from over” and criticised Biden for “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

“Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.

Also Read: Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

“The American people are entitled to an honest election, that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” Trump said.

 

World news

Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election

Published

1 week ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election

Democrat Joe Biden has won the US presidential election defeating Donald Trump.

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden, 77, crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

In a tweet, he said he would work for “all Americans”.

Trump said in a tweet an hour before the vote was called that he was in fact the winner.

The Trump campaign has indicated their candidate does not plan to concede.

The result makes Trump the first one-term president since 1992.

Meanwhile, Biden will be the oldest president ever to serve. It was his third try for the top job.

