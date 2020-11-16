World news
US Election: Trump Claims Victory Hours After Saying Biden Won
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared himself the winner of the US Election 2020.
President Trump declared himself the winner of the US election in a tweet on Monday morning, November 16 by simply tweeting: “I won the election.”
I WON THE ELECTION!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
Also Read: US election: Trump says Biden won but again refuses to concede
This came hours after he tweeted that his opponent Joe Biden “won because the election was rigged.”
He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
The latest vote tallies project Democratic candidate, Biden a clear winner in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump’s 232.
However, President Trump has remained defiant, continuously claiming he won the election free and fair.
US election: Trump claims victory hours after saying Biden won
World news
Former Ghana President, Jerry Rawlings Is Dead
Jerry Rawlings, a former Ghanaian president has reportedly died from suspected COVID-19 complications.
The former Ghanaian leader died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana on Thursday morning.
Rawlings led the country first as a military ruler and then as a democratically elected president between 1981 and 2001.
Also Read: FG Owes 3,504 Contractors, Fashola Tells National Assembly
Rawlings initially rose to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant in the Ghana Air Force, following a coup détat in 1979.
After initially handing power over to a civilian government, he took control again in December 1981 as Head of State.
He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years.
Rawlings left office in 2000 after exhausting Ghana’s constitutional term-limit of eight years for Presidents.
World news
US Election Is Far From Over — Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to concede after his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, secured the required number of electoral college votes to win the presidential race.
Shortly after Biden was projected winner, Trump in a defiant statement expressed that the election was “far from over” and criticised Biden for “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”
“Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.
Also Read: Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election
“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.
“The American people are entitled to an honest election, that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” Trump said.
World news
Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election
Democrat Joe Biden has won the US presidential election defeating Donald Trump.
His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden, 77, crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.
In a tweet, he said he would work for “all Americans”.
Trump said in a tweet an hour before the vote was called that he was in fact the winner.
The Trump campaign has indicated their candidate does not plan to concede.
The result makes Trump the first one-term president since 1992.
Meanwhile, Biden will be the oldest president ever to serve. It was his third try for the top job.
Trending
- National News5 hours ago
Shehu Sani Raises Alarm As Bandits Allegedly Kidnap Scores On Kaduna-Abuja Road
- Video6 hours ago
Ngozi Okonjo Iweala: Meet The New Director-General Of The World Trade Organization
- News Feed20 hours ago
Laycon reacts to the wish of a pretty lady who asked him to ignore Erica & pick her
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘Cousin Wahala’, Vee Shades Venita In New Post
- Entertainment20 hours ago
‘We Are Human Beings’ – BBN’s Dorathy Replies Fan Who Asked If She Is Dating Prince
- National News6 hours ago
Ndume: Kleptocrats Have Formed A Major Part Of Buhari’s Govt
- Trending22 hours ago
Strippers Spotted At Wedding Reception In Nigeria
- Video6 hours ago
How ‘Detective’ Fashola Found ‘Hidden Camera’ At Lekki Tollgate (Video)