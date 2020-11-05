Entertainment
Uriel Oputa Replies Those Asking Her To Dash Them Her Wig
Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa, has replied those always asking her to dash them her wigs for free. The former BBNaija ‘See Gobbe’ housemate took to her Instagram page to tell them that her wigs are for sale and not to be given out for free.
She complained that it is not easy to pay to own a shop in Lagos. Therefore, those begging her for free wigs should desist from doing so.
In her words:
“WHEN YOU SAY ‘DASH ME A WIG’ IS LIKE A DAGGER IN MY CHEST SHA. AFTER PAYING FOR SHOP WHICH IS STILL EMPTY. THEN YOU HEAR DASH ME A WIG NO NO I’M GOING TO DRIVE KEKE TO THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE OFF MY SHOE AND DANCE SKELEWU BACKWARDS”
See her post below:
‘Marry A Girl You Can Afford’ – Actress Chidinma Aneke Tells Men
Popular Nigerian actress, Chidinma Aneke has told men to marry women they can provide for and stop using the infamous mantra that ‘women love money’
Taking to her Instagram page, the actress noted that there is a female for every male and vice versa.
In her words;
“There’s a female for every male. Please, marry a girl you can afford and stop saying women love money. Do you love poverty? #Hello”, she wrote.
The film star also captioned her post with laughter emojis.
See her post below:
Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Said That She Had Butt Surgery
Popular media personality and vlogger, Toke Makinwa gave an epic reply to a follower who commented on her body.
The “On Becoming” author, who has openly admitted to going under the knife to achieve her dream body, shared a couple of photos from her 36th birthday party.
The media personality flaunted her derrière in one of photos and the follower pointed out that she had surgery to enhance it.
“Toks don go do yansh oooo,” one follower wrote.
In response to this, Toke wrote; “You are late to the party love.”
See the exchange below:
Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Becomes The 3rd Most Streamed Nigerian Album On Spotify In Less Than A Month
The newly released album of Wizkid, ‘Made in Lagos’ has become the 3rd most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify in 2020 in less than a month of its release.
This is a huge feat considering that other albums that have been released earlier have not garnered as much streams as his new album.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that Tiwa Savage’s third studio album, ‘Celia’, is the most streamed album by a female Nigerian artist in 2020 on Spotify. It was released on August 27, 2020. It has 13.2 million streams which makes it the second most streamed album on the platform.
‘Made in Lagos’ which was released on October 30, 2020 already has 10.1 million streams. This currently makes it the second streamed album by a Nigerian male artist on Spotify in 2020.
See the chart below:
