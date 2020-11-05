Uriel Oputa Replies Those Asking Her To Dash Them Her Wig

Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa, has replied those always asking her to dash them her wigs for free. The former BBNaija ‘See Gobbe’ housemate took to her Instagram page to tell them that her wigs are for sale and not to be given out for free.

She complained that it is not easy to pay to own a shop in Lagos. Therefore, those begging her for free wigs should desist from doing so.

In her words:

“WHEN YOU SAY ‘DASH ME A WIG’ IS LIKE A DAGGER IN MY CHEST SHA. AFTER PAYING FOR SHOP WHICH IS STILL EMPTY. THEN YOU HEAR DASH ME A WIG NO NO I’M GOING TO DRIVE KEKE TO THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE OFF MY SHOE AND DANCE SKELEWU BACKWARDS”

