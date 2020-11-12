Stay away from serious relationship until you’re financially stable: Nigerian man

A Nigerian man., Onukwubiri Ifeanyi Kingsley, also known as SojaRex has taken to social media to advise men who are not financially stable to stay away from a serious relationship.

Kingsley, who gave the advice via Facebook on Wednesday, stated that men should only go int relationships when they attain financial stability.

According to him, Love is all about giving and not taking. Thus when one lacks money, they tend to give their time and this will make them poor.

He wrote, “If u are very broke, comot hand for anytin way concern serious relationship until u are fianancial stable small. Love is about giving not taking. So when u no get money, na ur time u go give & giving ur time will make u more broke, cos no time to find money & u end up poor. Na Advice”