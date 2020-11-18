Connect with us

Graduate With First-Class Turns Cassava Farmer To Make Ends Meet

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nigeria graduate from the University of Nigerian Nsukka has turned to be a cassava farmer after an inability to find a suitable job.

According to report, Mathematics graduate named Emmanuel Nworie 27 years with a CGPA of 4.92/5.00 could not find a white-collar job with his excellent result.

Emmanuel lost his father to diabetes and Hypertension when he was in secondary school.

And after graduation, life became very difficult therefore he ended up into cassava farming to make a living

Even though he is into farming, its still the manual farming as people might expect it to be the mechanized type.

Couple excited as they welcome twins after 16 years of marriage (Photos)

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A previously childless Nigerian couple has welcomed a set of adorable twins after 16 years of marriage and waiting.

Couple welcome twins

This was made known by a wedding events page @ms_asoebi who shared the adorable photos of the mother and her baby bump on Instagram.

The sweet coupled welcomed their new bundle of joy on Tuesday, November 17.

Couple welcome twins

Sharing the good news on photo and video sharing app, Instagram, @ms_asoebi wrote: “Congratulations @greengrillhouse God bless you and your twins.”

Nigerians react to heartwarming video of Hausa woman speaking fluent Igbo language

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

The video was shared by Nigerian newspaper, PM News via their official Twitter page recently.

An Igbo man had come in contact with the 37-year-old woman and was shocked to find out she speaks Igbo language very fluently.

The man decided to engage her in a brief chit-chat and the woman revealed she had lived in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, Enugu precisely for the past 25 years.

She also disclosed that she relocated to Enugu as a little child at the age of twelve (12).

Speaking further, she disclosed that her stay in the eastern part of the country has been peaceful, adding that her landlord no longer collects rent from them. “Instead of collecting money from us when he visits, he would rather give us”, she said.

Watch video of the Hausa woman speaking Igbo below;

Social media users have reacted to the video with many emphasizing that the country would thrive better if Nigerians could convert their diversity to a unique strenght.

Checkout some social media reactions below;

@mabdul5159 commented: “This is what we call unity in diversity…! And this is how Nigeria is supposed to be for any citizen to be or live in every state in Nigeria no matter his background or religion. But here we are busy criticizing one another with hate-speech instead showing love & unity.”

@Kayodespeaks wrote: “Only those that haven’t travel wide in this country will be shouting divide divide this country without considering their brothers in potiskum, mongunno, azare, okigwe,badagry etc.”

Another user commented, “We are strong together. All we need is good leadership to chat a new Nigeria.”

However, others were of opposing opinion, that Nigeria has long passed the era when all ethnic groups and tribes loved each other. @Ayabia_Ikem is one of those with such oponions.

He wrote: “Nothing to celebrate. In the first Republic we had an Hausa Councilor in Enugu! Can we dare that now? We have moved many steps backwards since then.”

Men are sweet, they constantly worry about money so they can provide for their loved ones – Nigerian lady says as she prays for men

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A Nigerian lady is currently making rounds on social media after she heaped praises on men over their commitment to working hard for the wellbeing of their families.

The lady known on Twitter as @merrybelz took to the microblogging platform to say men are ”sweet’‘ due to their constant worry about money, which is motivated by their desire to ensure that their families are well catered for financially.

According to @merrybelz in a tweet made on Tuesday, Nov 17, she already prayed for men that morning but she went ahead to pray for God to bless their pockets abundantly.

She tweeted;

“Men are sweet sha… the fact that they constantly worry about money, 90% of the time men worry about money so they can provide for the people they love. I prayed for y’all this morning, May God bless your pockets abundantly so you can provide for those who depends on you.”

See her post;

