UNILAG Crisis: FG To Make Important Announcement Wednesday; Suspended VC May Be Reinstated

On Tuesday, the federal government revealed that it will make an important announcement on the crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG)), on Wednesday.

The director of press at the federal ministry of education, Ben Goong, confirmed this to newsmen.

He revealed that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will by 12 noon on Wednesday address journalists on the crisis rocking the university.

According to reports, the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, is set to return to his seat.

This followed the recommendation of the panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate allegations of abuse of office and financial recklessness levelled against him by the Governing Council, led by now resigned Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).