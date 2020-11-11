Education
UNILAG Crisis: FG To Make Important Announcement Wednesday; Suspended VC May Be Reinstated
On Tuesday, the federal government revealed that it will make an important announcement on the crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG)), on Wednesday.
The director of press at the federal ministry of education, Ben Goong, confirmed this to newsmen.
He revealed that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will by 12 noon on Wednesday address journalists on the crisis rocking the university.
Also Read: UNILAG Crisis: Babalakin Resigns As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
According to reports, the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, is set to return to his seat.
This followed the recommendation of the panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate allegations of abuse of office and financial recklessness levelled against him by the Governing Council, led by now resigned Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).
Education
Boycott UI Convocation, ASUU Directs Members
The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to boycott the upcoming convocation of the institution.
The decision is believed to be connected with the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Union for more than six months.
Also Read: FG Forcing Lecturers, Students To School To Avert Fresh #EndSARS Protest: ASUU
The Union made this known in a release signed by the Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole.
The union stated that the position of the Union is that holding convocation ceremonies is a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.
Akinwole maintained that the Union is constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualization of the said convocation and 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies.”
Education
Oyetola Bans Sales Of School Uniforms
Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola Isiaka has banned the sales of school uniforms by authorities to pupils across the state.
He also declared the reversal to old uniform policy will take effect from the new 2020/2021 academic session.
Also Read: WAEC 2020: Ogwubie Chikemzi Gets A1 In All Subjects
This was made known through the Information and Civic Orientation Commissioner, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.
The Commissioner revealed that the decision to ban authorities from selling or distributing uniforms to pupils was arrived at during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.
She further explained that the move was to increase the revenue of the state.
Education
FG Forcing Lecturers, Students To School To Avert Fresh #EndSARS Protest: ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal government of forcing lecturers and students to school to avoid a fresh wave of #EndSARS protests.
This was stated by the Akure zone of the union at a press briefing on Friday.
The chapter stated that the Nigerian government is pressuring lecturers to resume after many months of neglect.
Also Read: ASUU members hold prayer sessions over continued strike
The union said that the #EndSARS protest had galvanized the government into action, but schools would stay closed until their long-standing demands are addressed.
The ASUU coordinator, Akure Zone, Prof Olu Olufayo said the government was agitated because the ASUU standoff formed part of the anger of the youths who came out to demonstrate against police brutality across the country.
He also revealed that the federal government had stopped negotiating with the union before the protests by Nigerian youths.
Trending
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Lekki Toll Gate: DJ Switch Testifies Before Canadian Parliament (Video)
- Lifestyle22 hours ago
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Men’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Shares Her Plight
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid
- Entertainment21 hours ago
DJ Cuppy Buys Herself A Diamond Necklace Ahead Of Her 28th Birthday
- Education22 hours ago
Oyetola Bans Sales Of School Uniforms
- Business News22 hours ago
CBN Opposes Suit To Remove Arabic Inscriptions From Banknotes