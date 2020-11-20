Politics
Umahi Unhappy With PDP Because Atiku Picked Peter Obi – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has claimed that Governor David Umahi became angry with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for choosing Peter Obi as the Running Mate to the party’s 2019 Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Speaking on Channels TV, Wike wondered why the Ebonyi governor would want to keep for himself anything that comes to the South-east region.
He said: “When we had the 2018 convention that produced our Presidential Candidate then, the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as presidential candidate, he consulted widely, and came up with Peter Obi, to be his Vice, Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be Vice-President.
“You don’t choose who would be the Vice-Presidential candidate of anybody. Umahi was livid. What disturbs me, why do you think that if anything comes to South-East it must be you? Why do you think so?”
Wike said while no one would deny Umahi the right to pursue his political aspiration, which he said was the primary reason for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he should be mindful of the political future of the South-Eastern region.
He said Umahi had shown himself as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left PDP to protest the injustice the party meted to the South-Eastern region since 1999.
He insisted that Umahi cannot talk of injustice when he practices injustice against the South-East zone by singly installing his two younger brothers; one as the PDP Zonal Vice Chairman and the other as the Deputy State Chairman.
Politics
Gov Umahi Replies Wike’s Claims, Reveals What PDP Governors Do At Night
The exchange of words between Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, and his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike over the defection to the All Progressives Congress appears to be here for a long time.
Recall that Governor Wike expressed that the Peoples Democratic Party made Umahi what he is today.
Reacting to the statement, Umahi during an interview with Arise TV noted that he served as peacemaker and negotiator.
He pointed out that he made the party what it is today and not the other way around.
The Ebonyi State Governor also disclosed that some Governors under the PDP insults the president during the day and in the night they go up and down apologising.
“People say PDP made me what I am. That is absolute rubbish. We made PDP what PDP is,” he said.
“It is the people that make the party and I’ve contributed so much in the making of PDP not the other way around. I’ve been a peacemaker.”
“I’ve been a negotiator and even the Governor of Edo State coming on board was my prophecy which my fellow Governor directed the working committee to come and probe me but that was a big minus for them because you don’t probe a sitting Governor.”
“Another one is that the PDP wants me to be castigating Mr. President. I have no other boss apart from Mr. President. And by my culture and upbringing, you do not insult the elders. It’s not in my character.”
“And some of them (PDP Governors) speak rubbish in the day and in the night they’re caps in hands and they start going up and down. I don’t do like that. So Mr. President remains my boss, father and boss and I’ve no regret about that.”
Politics
No Plan To Rejoin APC — Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has pointed out that there is no plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.
Ortom in a statement on Thursday released through his spokesman, Terver Akase, noted that he was contacted by some notable people to dump PDP, but he declined the invitation.
He said, “We have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Governor Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin All Progressives Congress, APC.
“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.
“Why will Governor Ortom return to APC? To do what?
“It is true that the Governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but he declined the invitation.
“Governor Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria, and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region. It is therefore ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the Governor has the intention to leave PDP.”
Politics
Umahi’s Defection: Wike, Eight More PDP Governors To Join APC, Says Yahaya Bello
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello Kogi State has stated that Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and eight more Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would cross over to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Kogi governor made this claim while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.
Bello recalled that he had predicted 10 governors will join the ruling party and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State was the first of them.
“I did say there are 10 governors from the opposition parties that would join APC.
“We have seen one. One that is equal to ten; He has joined us. Nine to go,” Bello said.
