Umahi Unhappy With PDP Because Atiku Picked Peter Obi – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has claimed that Governor David Umahi became angry with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for choosing Peter Obi as the Running Mate to the party’s 2019 Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Channels TV, Wike wondered why the Ebonyi governor would want to keep for himself anything that comes to the South-east region.

He said: “When we had the 2018 convention that produced our Presidential Candidate then, the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as presidential candidate, he consulted widely, and came up with Peter Obi, to be his Vice, Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be Vice-President.

“You don’t choose who would be the Vice-Presidential candidate of anybody. Umahi was livid. What disturbs me, why do you think that if anything comes to South-East it must be you? Why do you think so?”

Wike said while no one would deny Umahi the right to pursue his political aspiration, which he said was the primary reason for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he should be mindful of the political future of the South-Eastern region.

He said Umahi had shown himself as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left PDP to protest the injustice the party meted to the South-Eastern region since 1999.

He insisted that Umahi cannot talk of injustice when he practices injustice against the South-East zone by singly installing his two younger brothers; one as the PDP Zonal Vice Chairman and the other as the Deputy State Chairman.