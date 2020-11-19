Politics
Umahi Stopped Being A Member Of PDP Long Before Defection – Fayose
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, stopped being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a long time before leaving for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He made this known in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, expressing that he is not surprised with Umahi’s defection to the APC.
Recall that the Ebonyi governor on Tuesday announced that he defected from the PDP because of the party’s injustice against his South-East zone.
Also Read: Wike Is A Dictator, Says Umahi
He pointed out that Umahi’s decision was not connected to the interest of the Igbo people.
“Gov Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation. This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades.”
“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, but I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.”
Politics
Gov Diri Reacts As Supreme Court Rules In Suit Against Him
Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the elected Governor of the state.
Recall that on Wednesday, a seven-man panel dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Also Read: Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy
Reacting to this development, Diri in Abuja expressed that they don’t need further distractions from politicians.
He noted that the ruling of the Supreme Court has ended attempts by the opposition to remove him from office.
Diri said, “As a state, we do not need all of these distractions. We are one state that the brotherhood should be predominant.”
Politics
Obaseki Hails Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Diri’s Election
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reacted to a Supreme Court ruling affirming the election of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Recall that Justice Sylvester Ngwuta who led a seven-man panel dismissed the six appeals filed against Diri and his deputy.
Justice Ngwuta in his ruling noted that the case was dismissed following the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.
Also Read: Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy
Reacting in a statement, Governor Obaseki described the ruling favouring Diri and Ewhrudjkpo as “a victory for democracy.”
The Edo state governor noted that Nigeria’s apex court has upheld the wishes of Bayelsans.
He noted that Diri is now free from any entanglement to deliver on his promises to Bayelsa people in line with the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
Politics
Wike Is A Dictator, Says Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a dictator whose actions are ‘destroying’ the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Umahi made this statement while reacting to a statement by Wike who said he (Umahi) left the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of his desperation to be president of the country in 2023.
Umahi spoke on an Arise TV interview programme on Wednesday.
Also Read: Defection: Ebonyi Senators, Reps Disown Umahi
He said Wike’s “dictatorial tendencies and overbearing influence on the party’s affairs had made other governors be unhappy with him.”
He warned Wike to desist from attacking him “as it would be very dangerous if both of them continue attacking each other.”
Mr Umahi said: “I refused to join issues with Wike because he is my friend. But Wike must know that he is a dictator. Wike must know that one person cannot be called a crowd. Wike must know that a lot of governors in PDP are not very happy with him. He remote controls the party.
“He (Wike) said that I made my brother the Vice-Chairman. I fund the PDP South-east from A to Z. And he has forgotten that he singlehandedly made Secondus the (PDP) Chairman. He has forgotten that he wanted to impose one of his own as minority leader of the house.
“There is nothing that happens in PDP without his authorisation. He once said that PDP National Working Committee members are beggars and bribe-takers. I have asked him that let’s not take on ourselves or else it will be very dangerous.
“So let’s us face the party, the party does not belong to him. And this is by no means personal and he is demonstrating the dictatorial tendencies in him by taking on me, a fellow governor. And that is very shameful.”
Trending
