Umahi Stopped Being A Member Of PDP Long Before Defection – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, stopped being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a long time before leaving for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made this known in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, expressing that he is not surprised with Umahi’s defection to the APC.

Recall that the Ebonyi governor on Tuesday announced that he defected from the PDP because of the party’s injustice against his South-East zone.

He pointed out that Umahi’s decision was not connected to the interest of the Igbo people.

“Gov Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation. This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades.”

“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, but I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.”