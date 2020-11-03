Connect with us

Ultimate Love Winner, Rosie Confirms Break Up With Kachi

Published

4 hours ago

Ultimate Love: Twitter Users Reacts As Rosie And Kachi Allegedly Breakup

Ultimate Love stars, Rosie And Kachi

Reality TV star, Rosie Afuwape has confirmed the speculation that she is no longer in a relationship with her co-star, Kachi Ucheagwu.

Information Nigeria recalls that the maiden winners of the Ultimate Love TV show made headlines after rumors about their split surfaced online.

Days later, Kachi released a video of them together to squash the breakup rumors that were making the rounds.

Rosie, however, broke her silence as she addressed the claims during an Instagram live session with her fans on Monday.

Although, she clearly stated that they were still on good terms and there is no bad blood between them.

Speaking to some of their fans, who were upset to receive the news of their split, the reality TV star told them that they simply voted for she and Kachi to win and not to get married.

The reality later tendered an apology to her fans for her manner of approach during the live session.

Watch the video below:

‘Many Nigerians Are Greedy & Sentimental’ – Samklef

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

'I Hope Some Celebrities Don't Betray Us In Next Elections' - Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has stated that many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. The veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this known via his Twitter page.

His main reason for making such a statement is the next general elections in Nigeria. The producer cum blogger is skeptical about Nigerians speaking against bad governance with one voice in 2023. He added that nothing good will come out of Nigeria if many Nigerians continue to allow sentiments override logic.

In his words:

“So many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. Until they change their mindset nothing good will come out of Nigeria. 2023 they will still repeat the same pattern.”

See his tweet below:

The rapper’s tweet

 

Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of ‘King Of Boys 2’

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of 'King Of Boys 2'

Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, also known as Oga Boss, has shared his final picture from the set of ‘King of Boys 2’. The entertainment executive, whose real name is Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, took to his Twitter page to share the picture while revealing that he is done with his part on the movie set.

He also appreciated the cast and crew for contributing time and effort to produce a classic. In his words:

“King of Boys 2! Its a wrap! So much I want to write about this @kemiadetiba epic. I’m just excited and grateful we made another classic.

Shout out to the crew and cast for laying their blood down for this. Odogwu Malay signing out!”

See his post below:

The rapper’s post

See the picture below:

The final picture

 

 

‘I’m Super Pumped About Forever With You’ – Gedoni Tells Khafi On Her 31st Birthday

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

‘I’m Super Pumped About Forever With You’ - Gedoni Tells Khafi On Her 31st Birthday
Khafi, Gedoni

Khafi, Gedoni

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his fiancée, Khafi Kareem as she turns a year older.

The fashion entrepreneur penned a heartwarming message to his woman, stating that he is excited about spending forever with her.

In her words;

“Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.
…………………………………………………………..
The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’m super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI.

Instagram doesn’t have the space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO

MY GENERATION Sugarine.

I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ??

A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through.

Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie.”

See his post below:

The reality TV star’s post

The reality TV star’s post

