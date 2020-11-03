Ultimate Love Winner, Rosie Confirms Break Up With Kachi

Reality TV star, Rosie Afuwape has confirmed the speculation that she is no longer in a relationship with her co-star, Kachi Ucheagwu.

Information Nigeria recalls that the maiden winners of the Ultimate Love TV show made headlines after rumors about their split surfaced online.

Days later, Kachi released a video of them together to squash the breakup rumors that were making the rounds.

Rosie, however, broke her silence as she addressed the claims during an Instagram live session with her fans on Monday.

Although, she clearly stated that they were still on good terms and there is no bad blood between them.

Speaking to some of their fans, who were upset to receive the news of their split, the reality TV star told them that they simply voted for she and Kachi to win and not to get married.

The reality later tendered an apology to her fans for her manner of approach during the live session.

Watch the video below: