Ultimate Love Star Rosie Reacts To Abortion Claim Leveled Against Her

Ultimate Love season 1 co-winner, Rosie Afuwape has seemingly reacted to the allegations leveled against her by her former partner, Kachi Ucheagwu.

Information Nigeria recalls that Kachi revealed in an interview that Rosie had aborted their baby for some apparent reasons and she called off their relationship.

The 35-years-old curvy brand influencer appeared to have responded to the explosive interview as she shared a video of herself jamming to Wizkid’s song, ‘No Stress’.

It didn’t end as she captioned the video with the words;

“No STRESS zone !”

If the post is anything to go by, it’s safe to say that she is unperturbed even though some of her fans are eager to hear her side of the story.

