Ultimate Love Star Rosie Reacts To Abortion Claim Leveled Against Her
Ultimate Love season 1 co-winner, Rosie Afuwape has seemingly reacted to the allegations leveled against her by her former partner, Kachi Ucheagwu.
Information Nigeria recalls that Kachi revealed in an interview that Rosie had aborted their baby for some apparent reasons and she called off their relationship.
The 35-years-old curvy brand influencer appeared to have responded to the explosive interview as she shared a video of herself jamming to Wizkid’s song, ‘No Stress’.
It didn’t end as she captioned the video with the words;
“No STRESS zone !”
If the post is anything to go by, it’s safe to say that she is unperturbed even though some of her fans are eager to hear her side of the story.
See her post HERE
#EndSARS: ’20-10-20 Is My New Plate Number’ – Small Doctor
Nigerian indigenous rapper and songwriter, Small Doctor, has revealed his desire to change his plate number. The ‘Penalty’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share the news.
He added that he hopes the new number he has proposed gets approved. In his words:
“If You See Any Car With Customized Plate Number 20 – 10 – 20 Na Me Oooooooooooo I Just Hope Dem Grant The Number Sha #EndSARS”
The plate number is the exact date of the massacre that took place at Lekki Tollgate.
Information Nigeria recalls peaceful #EndSARS protesters were caught in a tragedy on the fateful day as uniformed military officers opened fire at them.
See Small Doctor’s tweet below:
Singer Duncan Mighty Goes On Road Trip Wearing Life-Tortoise On His Neck
Popular Nigerian singer, Okechukwu Wane, also known as Duncan Mighty, raised suspicions after he shared a video on Instagram.
In the now-deleted video, the singer, who embarked on a road trip, was seen wearing a live tortoise as a pendant for his necklace.
To the surprise of many, the ‘Fake Love’ crooner was also listening to Christian music while driving around with the suspicious item on his neck.
Some web users had insinuated that the singer had fortified himself with black magic before hitting the road.
Watch the video below:
Actress Uche Ogbodo Calls Inem Peter A Lesbian For Saying ‘Women Are Much Happier Without Men’
Popular Nigeria actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken a dig at her colleague, Inem Peter over her remark about ‘women being happier without men’.
Information Nigeria recalls that Peter stirred mixed sentiments online after she shared a post in which she stated that “women are much happier without men.”
The actress also added that “Men are women’s major problem.”
Ogbodo saw the post on LIB’s Instagram page and she left a comment which reads;
“From the mouth of a Full blown Lesbian.”
See her comment below:
