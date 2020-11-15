Ultimate Love Star, Kachi Breaks Silence; Shares How Rosie Aborted His Baby

Ultimate Love co-winner, Ucheagwu Onyekachi, better known as Kachi, has broken his silence over reports of his split from his ex-fiancée, Rosie Afuwape.

This comes after Rosie confirmed that they were no longer together during an Instagram live session.

Determined to let the world know that he is not reason for the break-up, Kachi shared his side of story during a chat with media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo.

The reality TV star broke down in tears from time to time as he opened up on the troubles he and Rosie faced during the course of their relationship after winning the Ultimate Love show.

The young man also revealed how they both got to the point that they called off their relationship.

He even claimed that he found out about the ending of his engagement to Rosie in a mail the latter penned to MultiChoice.

According to him, Rosie was pregnant with his child and she got rid of the baby even after he advised her not to.

The reality TV star said that his ex-fiancée went to a pharmacist, who administered some drugs to her, and she started bleeding so he took her to an undisclosed hospital where they confirmed that she had carried out an abortion.

Kachi also said that most of the rumors swirling that he cheated on his ex-fiancée, and he demanded for money from Rosie’s parents to pay the bride price, amongst others, were all lies.

He also mentioned that he suffered depression so he sought the help of a therapist and he advised Rosie to do the same.

Some people are now waiting for Rosie to address the issue before they pass their judgement.

Read Also: Ultimate Love Winner, Rosie Confirms Break Up With Kachi

Watch the video below: