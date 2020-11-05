Sports
UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Named In Portugal Squad To Play Against France, Croatia
Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named in the Portugal squad to play a friendly against Andorra and Nations League matches against France and Croatia.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 when with the Portugal squad, going on to miss the 3-0 victory over Sweden.
The 35-year-old finally tested negative 19 days later, returning to the pitch with a double for Juventus against Spezia in Serie A action on Sunday.
The Portugal captain also played in Juve’s 4-1 victory over Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Portugal takes on Andorra on Wednesday before Nations League A3 matches at home against France on November 14 and away to Croatia three days later.
Barcelona Coach, Koeman Faces Four-Game Ban Over VAR Comment
Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman is at the edge of getting a four-match ban after being charged by the Spanish Football Federation.
Koeman got himself in trouble following his comments about VAR after his side’s defeat to Real Madrid last month.
During the El Clasico, the referee awarded the Galacticos a penalty after checking VAR for a foul by Clement Lenglet on Sergio Ramos.
He claimed the shirt pull was one that regularly occurs in a match and hit out at the technology’s lack of consistency in VAR’s application.
According to the SunUK, Koeman blasted: “I would like someone to explain to me how VAR works in Spain.
“So far this season it has only intervened against Barcelona, never in our favour.
“It did the same against Getafe and Sevilla, for plays against us.”
But his comments could see him banned for four games, although he may escape punishment as they were not aimed at a specific decision or directly towards the referee.
Aside Koeman, Barcelona director Xavi Vilajoana has also been charged for his comments about referees.
He did attempt to backtrack from them by taking them back on social media but the disciplinary committee still decided to launch action.
Why Pochettino Could Become Man Utd Next Coach
Former Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino has been approached by Man Utd as a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, according to The MEN.
Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham almost a year ago and is believed to be keen to stay in the Premier League.
With Man Utd’s poor performance this season, Solskjaer’s position seems to be slipping off his hand.
United are presently seated at the 15th position on the Premier League table and have failed to win a home league game in four attempts.
The team’s fantastic win at Paris St Germain and home trouncing of RB Leipzig have been overshadowed by humiliating losses to Tottenham, Istanbul Basaksehir and Crystal Palace.
And The MEN claims that the board has had enough.
‘United have made contact with Pochettino’s representatives amid the team’s dismal form under Solskjaer.
‘Insiders say the United hierarchy were privately backing Solskjaer prior to Wednesday night’s shambolic Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir and are reluctant to part company with the Norwegian so early in the season.
‘But if United lose at Everton on Saturday they could end the weekend 17th in the Premier League table.
‘The trip to Everton is United’s last game for two weeks due to the November internationals; a period that has become synonymous with top-flight sackings.’
Benfica’s Jan Vertonghen, a stalwart of the Argentinian at Spurs, said in a recent interview that he believes Pochettino will return to a top Premier League club, with United the obvious candidates if Solskjaer is dismissed.
Lampard Names Chelsea’s New Penalty Taker, Drops Jorginho
Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard has made a new change in his first team at Stamford Bridge.
The new change saw Jorginho been removed as the Blues’s No.1 penalty taker with Timo Werner serving as a replacement.
This latest decision comes after Werner converted two spot-kicks on Wednesday, as the Blues beat Rennes 3-0 in the Champions League.
After the match, Lampard was asked about why Werner was on penalty duty despite Jorginho also being on the pitch.
“I spoke to Jorginho first because he’s been brilliant at taking penalties,” Lampard said in a post match update.
“It’s more missing a couple recently that I felt it was time to change. Jorgi’s answer was as professional as I’d expect. He only wants to score them but he was fine with that.
“If Timo takes them as well as today he’ll be happy. I’m happy he scored. Timo is as it stands now but of course he needs to keep scoring them. Today he did it very well.”
