UCL: Chelsea’s Team Lineup, Predictions Vs Rennes

Chelsea will play host to La Liga side, Rennes tonight in the UCL.

Frank Lampard will be hoping to win this match as they have much work to do in order to qualify for the last 16, preferably as group winners, but their opening two results have left the pressure on their opponents heading into this match.

Despite criticism regarding several aspects of their performances, Chelsea have managed to remain unbeaten in 9 matches as they only lost out to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup on penalties.

Lampard will likely rest Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Christian Pulisic will miss the match owing to injury.

Below is Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

Prediction

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night

“Since their 3-3 draw at home to Southampton, Chelsea have gone four games on the bounce without conceding a goal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues have certainly turned the corner after a sluggish start to the season, and I think they’ll come out on top at home to Rennes here.”