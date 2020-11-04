Uche Maduagwu Praises Mercy Eke For Dumping Ike Onyema

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has commended Mercy Eke for dumping her reality TV star boyfriend, Ike Onyema. The actor says her biggest mistake in life was accommodating Ike Onyema.

In his words:

“Mercy, your biggest mistake in #life was accommodating a prolific spiritual liability, my dear not all that glitters is pure #gold, sometimes rotten wood polished well can be mistaken for a gold plated artifact at night .

Here in #lagos, classy #girls always leave trash for #lawma and i am so glad sango and amadioha has finally opened your #bbnaija eyes, thank erica for showing you the light.

May the god #julietibrahim continue to expose all the ice water sellers in your lane. To all the mumu somebody that has played with your #heart, may the lord drive them away to liposuction or do you want to continue to babysit an adult in your mansion? #share”

See his post below: