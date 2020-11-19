Two Nigerians welcome a baby in Libya before being deported

John Festus and Faith, two Nigerians with different fates who crossed paths while seeking greener pastures abroad have shared their story of love amid struggles.

The couple who met and fell in love in Libya, said their plan was to get out of Nigeria by land and cross over to their other countries.

While speaking with Legit, John revealed he was going to Italy to ply his aluminum-making trade, Faith on the other hand said she wanted to get to France.

The woman said that due to financial constraints, she could not further her education after secondary school hence her reason for embarking on the journey.

They now have a three-year-old son who, according to them, could not go to school because they have been struggling in Edo state since they were deported.

Festus said that if there is another opportunity to travel back to the North African country, he would gladly explore it.

