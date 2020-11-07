Twitter Users React As Drake Listens To Oxlade’s ‘Away’

Twitter users are excited for budding Nigerian singer, Oxlade as he finally got recognized by prominent Canadian rapper, Drake.

Oxlade, whose real name is Ikuforiji Olaitan, is currently the topic of discussion on Nigeria Twitter’s trend table.

The singer’s years of hard work is starting to pay off as the multiple award winning rapper endorsed his 2020 hit song, ‘Away’.

Drake recently shared a screenshot of him listening to the track, which is off the singer’s debut EP.

According to reports, the song has made it to several music charts in Nigeria and has gained massive airplay in the country.

The singer also performed the song live at the Big Brother Naija Season 5 show.

Read Also: #EndSARS: Singer Oxlade Reveals Why He Is Protesting

See reactions below: