‘Twice As Tall’, ‘Made In Lagos’ Make History As Only Nigerian Albums To Spend The Most Weeks On UK Albums Chart

‘Twice As Tall’, and ‘Made in Lagos‘, the respective albums by two Nigerian superstar musicians, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, have made history as the only Nigerian albums to spend the most weeks on the UK Albums Chart in the decade.

This has been verified by the official Twitter account of Charts Data. According to their tweet, both albums stayed a total of three weeks on the chart.

‘Twice As Tall’ was released on August 14. The 15-track album was executively produced by American producer and rapper, Diddy. It debuted at number one on the Billboard World Album Chart.

‘Made in Lagos’ is Wizkid’s third studio album released on October 30. It shattered a lot of records by amassing over 10 million streams on Spotify barely nine days after its release.

See Charts’ Data tweet below: