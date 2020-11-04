News Feed
US Election: Trump Falsely Claims Victory, Says He Will Dispute Election Result At Supreme Court
President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed he had won the US election, despite the final results not yet being given, and said he would go to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.
“We did win this election,” Trump said in an extraordinary speech from the ceremonial East Room of the White House. “This is a fraud on the American public.”
The Republican, who according to initial results is in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Joe Biden, said he would go to court and “we want all voting to stop.”
He appeared to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday’s election, provided they were sent in time.
The issue could become crucial in the states still tabulating votes in a very tight contest.
Democrats are widely thought to have cast mail-in ballots more than Trump’s supporters.
Trump made his premature victory claim — unprecedented for a US president — shortly after 2:20 a.m. (0720 GMT), as states across the huge country worked to count the votes.
A record number of ballots were cast before Election Day, totaling more than 100 million, due to fears of congregating in polling stations in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump began with a sometimes rambling statement expressing disappointment that he had believed he was on a road to certain victory but that results then stopped coming in and the Republican-friendly state of Arizona was called for Biden.
“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off,” Trump said without fully explaining what he meant.
“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” he said.
Trump said “we will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”
There was immediate backlash from Trump’s own Republican backers.
“It’s a bad strategic decision. It’s a bad political decision,” Chris Christie, a Trump advisor said of the middle-of-the-night speech.
Ike Onyema breaks silence after alleged breakup from Mercy Eke
Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Ike Onyeama, has opened up on his rumoured breakup with lover, Mercy Eke.
Recall, that the duo sparked break up rumors following a post from Mercy.
The Merike ship might have finally come to a stop as Mercy sparked wedding rumours on social media after flaunting an anonymous man for a while.
In a series of posts on snapchat, the reality star and CEO of Lambo Homes indicated that her relationship with Ike is over, and confirmed that she is set to marry her new lover.
Mercy had to reintroduce herself to snapchat, as she says that she is “Mrs H” now.
“Good morning from Mrs H” was written by the actress and video vixen who posted a video of herself laughing.
Now Ike is firing back saying they are done for good and he is thankful God has freed him.
IKe made this known when a fan said they wanted attention for the second phase of their reality show, while another also prayed God will open doors for the ”heartbroken” man.
See the exchange below:
US election: 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West
Yeezy designer Kanye West was able to win at least 50,000 votes in the nail-biting US presidential election 2020.
Much to the surprise of many Americans invested in the Donald Trump/Joe Biden electoral competition, some people actually voted for Kanye West.
According to Houston Chronicle, early voting numbers showed the rapper-turned-presidential candidate garnered 0.1 percent of the ballots cast in Louisiana, 0.3 percent in Oklahoma, 0.3 percent in Arkansas and 0.3 percent in Mississippi, among a few other states.
According to US Politics Polls on Twitter, “At least 50,000 Americans voted for Kanye West.”
It’s not at all likely he will be elected, but he has vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” if he wins.
Although the 43-year-old rapper has already thrown in the towel on his presidential bid, Kanye did receive votes in the 12 ballots that he appeared on.
Despite his ill-fated run for president alongside Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Kanye has already vowed to run in 2024.
Davido reacts to the ongoing elections in the United States
Music entertainer, Davido has reacted to the ongoing US presidential election.
Davido, in a tweet, said the pressure and anxiousness that comes unto a presidential candidate during elections can make the blood pressure of the person shoot up.
He has however sympathized with the presidential candidates of the States.
His tweet reads:
Election can give somebody HIGH BP #USElection2020
— Davido (@davido) November 4, 2020
