Comedian Akpororo, wife share photos to celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Nigerian stand up comedian Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo and his wife Josephine have shared delectable photos to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary today, November 14.

The marriage of the lovely couple who got married in 2015, has been blessed with three children, a girl and a set of cute twins (boy and girl).

Congratulating himself and his wife on their fifth wedding anniversary, Akpororo expressed gratitude to God for bringing them thus far in their marriage and also jokingly hinted that they’re expecting triplets.

Marking his 5th wedding anniversary, Akpororo shared a photo of himself and his wife and captioned it,

“Wow 5years already oh lord I’m grateful. Happy wedding anniversary to us bae @jojosplace_vantage triplet loading.”

Josephine wrote: “5years!!! FOREVER! FOREVER!”