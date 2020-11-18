News Feed
Toyin Abraham Vs Funke Akindele: Who Is A Better Comedy Actress?
When it comes to comedy in Nollywood, popular Nigerian actresses, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham are always on top of the list.
They have created a niche for themselves in the movie industry such that their viewers will find a reason to smile based on their outstanding performances in movies.
Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham are among the top comic characters in Nollywood and they have their distinct features.
For Funke Akindele, the trailer movie that projected her to the world as a comic character is ‘Jenifa’, a character known for speaking bad English while that of Toyin Abraham in the movie, ‘Alakada’, where she acted as a character who is fond of lying at every slightest opportunity.
Since these trailer movies, these comic actresses have always been in the spotlight in Nollywood. Both having tight competition, especially during awards nominations.
If you are to choose between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, who will be your funniest actress ever?
News Feed
Ooni Of Ife, Wife Welcome First Son
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has welcomed his first son from his wife, Olori Silekunola, and he is super excited about it.
Announcing the good news on his Instagram page moments ago, the 45-year-old monarch wrote;
“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”
The 45-year-old monarch’s wife has been out of the public eye since she became pregnant. Oba Ogunwusi had disclosed in July that he would name his unborn prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.
His only other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, who is in her 20s. The king had her when he was 19.
Olori Silekunola is the king’s third wife. His first two marriages did not produce any child.
News Feed
Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.
The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.
Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.
She wrote;
”Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”
News Feed
Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)
Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on Tuesday November 17, clashed with officials of the Lagos Task force officers at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.
The clash reportedly occurred after the task force officials arrived the scene to arrest Okada riders and seize their bikes. The confrontation was met with stiff opposition which degenerated to chaos in the area.
This has led to traffic on the express en route Mile 2, as the motorcyclists have created bonfires on the express. Residents have been advised to avoid this route pending when normalcy will return to the area.
Watch the video below:
