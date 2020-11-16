Entertainment
Top Stories About Wizkid’s Three Children
It is no news that popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, also called Wizkid, has three sons from different women.
The singer began his journey into fatherhood after his first baby mama, Oluwanisola Ogudu gave birth to his first child, Boluwatife in 2011.Wizkid had refused to lay claim to the child until a DNA test confirmed that he was truly the father.
In 2016, the singer got hit with another paternity claim. Binta Diallo, a Guinean-American model, delivered the singer’s second son, Ayodeji. The model also had to undergo a DNA test to prove that Wizkid is the father of her baby.
Again in 2017, the 30-year-old singer welcomed his third son, Zion Balogun with his manager, Jada Pollock. This time around, there wasn’t any tussle as the singer immediately accepted the child.
In 2020, the multi-awarded artiste took his fans by surprise when he featured all three children in his latest music video, ‘Smile’, featuring American singer, H.E.R.
Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Femi Otedola’s Son, Fewa
Fewa Otedola is the only son and last child of oil industry magnate, Femi Otedola. He was born on the 2nd of June 2001 by Nana Otedola, his mother.
Fewa has a condition known as Autism Spectrum Disorder. This is a permanent condition that is diagnosed early in childhood. It affects how a person communicates, relates with others, speaks, and processes information.
Fewa’s immediate older sister, Temi Otedola, shares a special bond with him. She has provided details about his condition and the support he receives from the family on her blog, JTO Fashion.
On World Autism Day in 2017, the lifestyle and fashion blogger turned actress wrote about the challenges of living with the condition and the amount of support and love he gets from their mother, Nana Otedola, and their sisters – Florence Otedola otherwise known as DJ Cuppy, and Tolani Otedola.
Fewa Otedola is also loved by his father, Femi Otedola, who never fails to tell the world that he is proud of his son. On his 19th birthday, the Otedola patriarch shared his picture on Instagram and wrote as caption:
“Happy Birthday to my Fewa Papa loves you! ..F.Ote”
Fewa does not have an active social media account. This does not stop his family from sharing his pictures or pictures taken with him to their respective social media pages.
His relationship status is also yet unknown. It is believed that his family is focused on giving him the best care and attention in consideration of his special needs.
Fun Facts About Burna Boy’s Girlfriend, Stefflon Don
British rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen, alias Stefflon Don, started out as a cake decorator and a hairdresser before she delved into music.
People who have followed up on the singer’s life are aware that she had a child, a boy at the age of 17. During an interview with ES Magazine in 2019, the talented singer said she doesn’t want her son to going through the stress of the paparazzi.
The 28-years-old “Hurtin’ me” rapper, who is of Jamaican descent, fluently speaks Dutch, English and Patois. You might want to add Yoruba to the list because the singer recently released an Afrobeat-inspired track in which she sang in the native language.
The singer recently shared a video via Twitter in which she was jamming to the new song dubbed “Can’t Let You Go”.
And if I komole le le le…💚 pic.twitter.com/yVM3SVVBsh
— DON $ (@stefflondon) November 12, 2020
Many neitizens believe that her Nigerian boyfriend, Burna Boy may have influenced her style of music. However, rumors swirling on social media claim that the couple have gone their separate ways because that they are no longer on each other’s following lists.
Allen’s music career peaked in 2015 after she dropped a cover of Wretch 32’s “6 Words,” and Section Boyz’s “Lock Arff”. The rapper’s net-worth is said to be worth around £1.2 million following her record deal with Universal Music Group’s Polydor label in 2017.
Watch the video of her new song below:
Here Are Secrets About Kunle Afolayan’s Wife
Tolu Afolayan, the estranged wife of Kunle Afolayan tied the knots with the prolific veteran filmmaker in 2007. Although not as popular as her Nollywood star husband, she is well-known among close circles of the Afolayans.
In 2015, her romance with Kunle seemed as solid as a rock as both of them went on vacation to Dubai with their four children.
Things became awry in 2019 as rumors of their love gone sour made the news. Tolu had reportedly got a wind of her husband’s escapades with different women and could no longer stomach the brazen infidelity.
She packed out of their matrimonial home, leaving her children behind. She now lives alone – although rumor has it that she is in a new relationship with a well-to-do man who is not in the spotlight.
A recent graduate of the Lagos Business School, Tolu now addresses herself as ‘Aduke the Jeweler’.
