Top Stories About Wizkid’s Three Children

It is no news that popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, also called Wizkid, has three sons from different women.

The singer began his journey into fatherhood after his first baby mama, Oluwanisola Ogudu gave birth to his first child, Boluwatife in 2011.Wizkid had refused to lay claim to the child until a DNA test confirmed that he was truly the father.

In 2016, the singer got hit with another paternity claim. Binta Diallo, a Guinean-American model, delivered the singer’s second son, Ayodeji. The model also had to undergo a DNA test to prove that Wizkid is the father of her baby.

Again in 2017, the 30-year-old singer welcomed his third son, Zion Balogun with his manager, Jada Pollock. This time around, there wasn’t any tussle as the singer immediately accepted the child.

In 2020, the multi-awarded artiste took his fans by surprise when he featured all three children in his latest music video, ‘Smile’, featuring American singer, H.E.R.