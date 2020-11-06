Tonto Dikeh Pays Visit To Minister Of Special Duties To Discuss Youth Development

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has paid a visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, to discuss youth engagement in national development.

The entrepreneur, who has been appointed the Director, Socials and Empowerment of the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS), took to her Twitter page to share pictures from the visit.

Her caption reads:

“CYMS VISITED MINISTER OF SPECIAL DUTIES. In our usual way of engagement, today 5th November 2020 we paid a courtesy visit to Senator George Akume the Honourable Minister of Special Duties & Inter-governmental Affairs who was ably represented by his Chief of Staff Mr Chris Tarka who gave us warm reception.

The meeting was impactful as we interacted on current situation and youth engagement in National development.”

