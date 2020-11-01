Entertainment
Tolani Baj, Tacha Finally Meet (Video)
Reality TV stars, Tolani ‘Baj’ Shobajo and Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, have finally met each other. Tolani Baj took to her Twitter page to share a video.
In the video, both female celebrities can be seen rocking the same hair color as they smile at the camera.
In her caption, Tolani Baj referred to Tacha as a beautiful soul full of energy and good vibes.
It reads thus:
“Met this beautiful soul yesterday. She’s full of good energy & vibes. Tolani Baj x @Symply_Tacha”
Information Nigeria recalls Tacha made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.
See her post below:
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
Babymama, Sandra Shares Shocking Revelation About Ubi Franklin
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin’s fourth babymama, Sandra Iheuwa, has revealed one of the traits that their daughter, Ariella inherited from him.
This comes after the entrepreneur posted a photo in which she was seen breastfeeding her daughter while she was fixated on her phone.
An observant follower left a comment under the post, stating that he has never seen a female child who loves to suck breast like her daughter and he went ahead to compliment her parenting skills.
Replying the comment, the entrepreneur said her daughter took it from her father.
“she took it from her daddy” Iheuwa wrote.
See the exchange below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Jeff Shares Halloween Costume; Dresses As An Itsekiri Man
Reality TV star, Jeff Nweke, has participated in Halloween. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate shared his costume on his Twitter page.
His costume mimics that of an Itsekiri man from the 12th century. He also added a real life snake to his neck for special effects. His caption reads:
“How you like my costume? I’m an Itsekiri man from the 12th century & yes that’s a real snake around my neck. What’s my name?”
Information Nigeria recalls the 31-year-old Anambra native took to his Twitter page to share some words of advice to new BBNaija celebrities on how to handle their newfound fame.
See his post below:
See the photos below:
Entertainment
‘I Think I’m God’ – YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Reveals She Is An Atheist
Nigerian singer and YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa recently revealed that she is an atheist during an interesting question and answer session on Instagram.
The singer had told her fans to ask her questions preferably about her album.
Information Nigeria recalls that the singer was spotted at a lesbian and gay gathering in Lagos in October.
During the question and answer session, a fan asked her whether she is an atheist and she responded saying;
“I’m a thinker and I’m constantly questioning.
My beliefs aren’t certain, Abrahamic religions have a myopic definition of “God”. So yes I believe in a force, Energy.
I believe in patterns,
I believe in science.
I don’t think “God” doesn’t exist, I think I’m God, I think You’re God. I think human mind is too small to comprehend a lot of things so I won’t pretend I have it all figured out.”
See her post below:
