Toke Makinwa To Pay Ex-Husband, Maje Ayida 1 Million Naira In Damages -Court rules
A Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square presided by Hon. Justice Ogunjobi on 12th November 2020 has ruled in favour of fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida over defamation lawsuit against Toke Makinwa.
The court in its judgment held that after careful consideration of the evidence before the court, it finds only the contents of page 54 line 11-16 and page 83, Line 1 of the 1st defendants’ book as Defamatory.
The Court thereafter granted damages of the sum of 500,000 Naira each to be paid by the 1st and 2nd defendants to any charity organization of the claimant’s choice. The court also granted an injunction preventing the defendants from producing copies of its book with the defamatory words in pages 54 and 83.
The court also gave the defendant 30 days from its judgment to delete and remove said defamatory words from unsold copies of the book in the defendant’s custody.
Recall that in 2017, an exclusive report that surfaced online said Ayida’s lawyers had written a ‘letter of demand’ to Makinwa asking her to stop the promotion and sale of the memoir titled On Becoming.
Maje’s lawsuit also mentioned that the book contained defamatory words, was misleading and had subjected their him to public ridicule. Ayida, in the letter, asked Makinwa, among other things, to withdraw the book from circulation, recall all copies distributed and hand them over to him for destruction.
The letter also said a failure by the media personality to take back the words said in the book, and give a full-page apologizing to Maje Ayida in three national newspapers will lead to the commencement of legal action.
Buhari Signs Banks And Other Financial Institutions Act 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Act 2020 into law.
This was made known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
According to the presidential spokesperson, President Buhari gave assent to the act on Thursday.
According to the Shehu, the act “is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial system for sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.”
The Act was reportedly passed by the Senate in July 2020.
It was sponsored by a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, the Senator who represented Kaduna Central at the upper law-making body then. Betty Apiafi (Rivers West) was the co-sponsor.
It regulates the banking and businesses of other financial organizations by stopping them from carrying on such businesses in the country except they are a licensed company and incorporated in Nigeria.
Under the Act, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can impose and review penalties on infractions in the banking sector up to the tune of N100 million.
#EndSARS: Buhari Acted As A Father, If Not We’ll Be Talking Of Something Else – Adesina
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the President acted with restraint typical of a father during the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country last month.
The President’s spokesman said had his boss not exercised the tolerance of a father, “we would have been talking of something else in the country.”
He, however, said Buhari would not allow rampaging hoodlums to burn down the country.
Adesina made this comment in a piece on Friday titled, ‘We Have Not Many Fathers.’
He expressed that the government accepted the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters but “the protest was prolonged, and eventually hijacked and misdirected” because the youths didn’t see what the elders saw.
He said the country has “many tutors, many instructors, but not many fathers. President Buhari is one, and that is why the country is experiencing relative calm today.”
Like Lagos, Kwara Govt To Scrap Pension For Ex-Governors, Deputies
Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has revealed plans to scrap payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state.
Abdulrazaq disclosed his plans in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday.
He disclosed that a bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly next week, asking lawmakers to scrap the law awarding pension packages to ex-governors.
The governor explained that the decision was in line with the call by residents of the state.
The statement reads:
“The governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.
“However, the governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way. He would rather the state commits the scarce public funds to tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”
This development is coming days after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also moved to scrap pensions for former governors and deputies.
