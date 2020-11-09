Toke Makinwa Shares Wisdom Nuggets

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has shared some wisdom nuggets on life and relationships. The multi-talented media personality took to her Twitter page to share lessons from her growth and journey.

In her words:

“Honestly don’t rush life, I’m happy certain things haven’t happened for me yet cos I needed the time to level up, these days I can turn my back on anything that’s serving me no purpose, I love that God took his time, I needed to be my own upgrade.

Invest in yourself too, take that course, book that holiday, you deserve it. You’ve worked so hard and you didn’t come to this world to just endure, your name is not endurance”

See her tweets below: