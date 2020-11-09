Connect with us

Entertainment

Toke Makinwa Shares Wisdom Nuggets

Published

13 mins ago

on

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Exciteda As She Clocks 36

Toke Makinwa

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has shared some wisdom nuggets on life and relationships. The multi-talented media personality took to her Twitter page to share lessons from her growth and journey.

In her words:

“Honestly don’t rush life, I’m happy certain things haven’t happened for me yet cos I needed the time to level up, these days I can turn my back on anything that’s serving me no purpose, I love that God took his time, I needed to be my own upgrade.

Invest in yourself too, take that course, book that holiday, you deserve it. You’ve worked so hard and you didn’t come to this world to just endure, your name is not endurance”

See her tweets below:

The OAP’s tweets

Entertainment

Cardi B Wins In Best Hip Hop Category At The 2020 MTV EMA

Published

24 seconds ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Cardi B

”What’s going on?” – Cardi B shows concern for Nigerians amid #ENDSARS protest

American rapper, Cardi B has become the winner of the Best Hip Hop Category at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA). This makes it her second time of winning the same award.

Cardi B was up against strong contenders such as DaBaby, Drake, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the Grammy award winner was caught on camera cleaning her house. Her husband, Offset caught her and decided to capture the moment on video.

It comes as a surprise to many because the mother of one rapped about not cleaning and cooking in her hit song featuring Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

See the full list of winners HERE

Entertainment

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album Surpasses 100M Streams On All Platforms

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' Album Surpasses 100M Streams On All Platforms

 

‘Made in Lagos’, the latest album of Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has surpassed 1oo million streams on all digital streaming platforms.

This feat has been achieved within a short period of nine days. The album has shattered many records since its release.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that it is the first album by a Nigerian artist to peak at number one on the Apple UK World Albums Chart on the first day of its release. This is despite the fact that global superstars, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande also released their albums on the same day.

See the tweet below:

Charts Africa

Entertainment

‘There Is No Love On The Streets Again’: Seyi Shay

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Seyi Shay
Singer, Seyi Shay

Singer, Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has given up on love. The award-winning singer and songwriter says that love no longer exists, adding that her condolences goes anyone searching for love.

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“My condolences to anyone searching for love, nothing dey streets again!”

Information Nigeria recalls the musician cum actress released her latest single, ‘Tuale’ featuring Ycee, Zlatan Ibile and Small Doctor in August.

She released the video for the single in October. She said her reason for recording the song is to celebrate hardworking everyday Nigerians who struggle for the daily bread in spite of COVID-19 challenges.

See her tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

