Toke Makinwa shades Apostle Suleman over testimony of his spiritual son who ‘supernaturally landed in France after praying in Germany’

An SHS graduate who did so well in the 2020 WASSCE has received a car as a gift for her performance

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Following the release, social media has been buzzing with some exceptional as well as abysmal result slips of popular schools and students. The photos of many such results have landed online and have generated a whole lot of debate due to the excellent grades scored by these students.

In a recent development, however, a young lady who scored excellent marks in the international examinations has been gifted a brand new car by her parents.

In a video sighted online, the young lady was being presented with the car by a woman believed to be her mother. Before the key to the new Hyundai Elantra was handed over, the woman was heard saying a prayer for the SHS graduate and encouraged her to replicate the same kind of results in future.

The woman said:

“You have done well with the WASSCE results. So we’re giving you this car in the name of God the father, the son and the holy spirit. Continue that way forever.”

The excited young lady was seen playing with her dog and took the keys as the door to the car was opened for her.