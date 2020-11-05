Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Said That She Had Butt Surgery

Popular media personality and vlogger, Toke Makinwa gave an epic reply to a follower who commented on her body.

The “On Becoming” author, who has openly admitted to going under the knife to achieve her dream body, shared a couple of photos from her 36th birthday party.

The media personality flaunted her derrière in one of photos and the follower pointed out that she had surgery to enhance it.

“Toks don go do yansh oooo,” one follower wrote.

In response to this, Toke wrote; “You are late to the party love.”

See the exchange below: