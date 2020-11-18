Tobi Bakre Begs Twitter To Verify His Account

Popular reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has appealed to Twitter to verify his account. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to his Twitter handle to made the call.

In his words:

“Pls verify my account o @Twitter”

Information Nigeria recalls the multi-talented media personality shared a throwback picture of himself and Banky W.

He took to his Instagram page to share the photo alongside their recently taken pictures. In his caption, he waxed motivational about how tables turn easily and the fact that no condition is permanent.

His words are attributed to the fact that the throwback picture shows the notable R&B singer feeling a little irritated by an overzealous fan who would later become Tobi Bakre.

See his tweet below: