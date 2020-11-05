Tiwa Savage’s ‘Celia’ Is The Most Streamed Nigerian Album By A Female Artist On Spotify In 2020

Tiwa Savage’s third studio album, ‘Celia’, is the most streamed Nigerian album by a female artist on Spotify in 2020. This feat has been acknowledged by Tiwa Savage‘s manager, Vanessa Amadi.

Vanessa Amadi posted the chart on her Instagram story. Tiwa Savage, fondly called ‘Mummy Jam Jam’, also shared the post on her story.

On the chart, it can be seen that the 40-year-old Universal Records singer occupies the second spot, with Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ album peaking at number one.

While ‘Celia’ has amassed 13.2 million streams on the platform, ‘Twice As Tall’ has received a total of 55 million streams.

See the post below: