Entertainment
Tiwa Savage’s ‘Celia’ Is The Most Streamed Nigerian Album By A Female Artist On Spotify In 2020
Tiwa Savage’s third studio album, ‘Celia’, is the most streamed Nigerian album by a female artist on Spotify in 2020. This feat has been acknowledged by Tiwa Savage‘s manager, Vanessa Amadi.
Vanessa Amadi posted the chart on her Instagram story. Tiwa Savage, fondly called ‘Mummy Jam Jam’, also shared the post on her story.
On the chart, it can be seen that the 40-year-old Universal Records singer occupies the second spot, with Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ album peaking at number one.
While ‘Celia’ has amassed 13.2 million streams on the platform, ‘Twice As Tall’ has received a total of 55 million streams.
See the post below:
Singer Jodie Tells Fans To Pray For Her Son Who Has Special Needs
Nigerian singer, Jodie has asked her fans to join her in praying for her son with special needs as she gave an update on his medical health.
Taking to Instagram, the Kuchi Kuchi crooner posted a couple of photos along with a video of her son, Chinua at one of his physiotherapy sessions.
The singer wrote;
“It’s the first time Chinua is not screaming the building down during a physio session.
Physio sessions have been one of the toughest times of my life – watching my son cry almost everyday… Leaving me wondering all the time “Is this the best decision for him?”
But I reassure myself that stopping physio isn’t for his good. So, I keep going, any how.
Still praying. Children of God, please join me to pray. The Balm of Gilead is the best option – may He visit this issue soonest”
See her post below:
Nigerians React As Erica Ignores Laycon At Dorathy’s Birthday Party
The 25th birthday party of BBNaija Lockdown first runner-up, Dorathy, has drawn attention. This is because rumored rivals, Erica and Laycon, were at the party.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that Laycon could not take his eyes off Erica when she was hugging and talking with Dorathy.
The fact that Erica did not look at him or say a word to him has generated reactions on social media. In the viral video, it appears that Erica snubbed Laycon who was sitting beside Dorathy.
A Twitter user with the handle @AsiwajuLerry tweeted:
“Imagine what the narrative would have been if Laycon walked out of that party upon Erica’s appearance?? That (his) smile was from a heart with no hate, Y’all should just let bygone be gone. They all deserve a moment of peace together.”
See tweets below:
Mercy Eke Mocks Diane Over Her Poorly-Edited Photo
Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 4, teased her friend Diane Russet after the latter shared a poorly-edited photo on her Instagram page.
Diane had struck a pose in which she turned back to look over her right shoulder but the picture didn’t come out right as her head and legs looked awkward.
Reacting to the photo, Mercy Eke left a comment in which she asked her friend where her head and leg were facing.
Fans also had a swell time making fun of the photoshopped image.
See the photo below:
