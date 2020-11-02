Tiwa Savage Leaves Fans Stunned As She Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage left her fans speechless after she shared some never-before-seen photos of herself via Instagram on Sunday.

In the daring photos, the ‘Save My Life’ crooner protected her modesty as she covered up her body with only a white towel.

The single mother of one also showed off curves as she struck a couple of poses for the photographer in front of a wall and a window.

Fans and celebrities trooped to her comments section to react to the raunchy photos.

See the photos and reactions below: