‘Time And Exposure Changed My Mindset From Buying A Rolls-Royce Phantom For My 35th Birthday’ – Actress Chika Ike

Popular Nigerian actress cum entrepreneur, Chika Ike has explained why she chose not to buy a Rolls-Royce Phantom for her 35th birthday.

According to the movie star, time and exposure can change one’s mindset.

The actress, who turned a year older on Sunday, took to social media to share with her fans what she wrote in her vision book five years ago and why she won’t be going through with it.

Ike mentioned that when she was 30-years-old, she had hoped to buy a Rolls Royce Phantom to mark her 35th birthday but now her mindset has changed.

The film star said that she would rather purchase houses and add it to her real estate investment portfolio as she is now thinking towards appreciating assets and not depreciating liabilities.

screenshot below;