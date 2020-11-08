Entertainment
‘Time And Exposure Changed My Mindset From Buying A Rolls-Royce Phantom For My 35th Birthday’ – Actress Chika Ike
Popular Nigerian actress cum entrepreneur, Chika Ike has explained why she chose not to buy a Rolls-Royce Phantom for her 35th birthday.
According to the movie star, time and exposure can change one’s mindset.
The actress, who turned a year older on Sunday, took to social media to share with her fans what she wrote in her vision book five years ago and why she won’t be going through with it.
Ike mentioned that when she was 30-years-old, she had hoped to buy a Rolls Royce Phantom to mark her 35th birthday but now her mindset has changed.
The film star said that she would rather purchase houses and add it to her real estate investment portfolio as she is now thinking towards appreciating assets and not depreciating liabilities.
Read Also: Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)
screenshot below;
Entertainment
‘Jesus Will Be So Disappointed’ – Uti Nwachukwu Tells Nigerians Supporting Donald Trump Because Of Christianity
Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has lambasted Nigerians, who are in support of US President, Donald Trump, for the sake of christianity.
Taking to Twitter, Nwachukwu mentioned that Jesus will be disappointed to find out that they are endorsing someone, who clearly perpetuated hate, division and anarchy.
In his words;
“I’m so ashamed of the hypocritical brain washed Nigerians supporting Trump all in the name of Christianity! SOMEONE THAT CLEARLY PERPETUATED HATE, DIVISION AND ANARCHY!! This is who u people were holding vigils for? Is this the love Jesus preached? He will be so dissapointed.
If you ever tweeted or shouted #EndSARS and you are a trump supporter ALL IN THE NAME OF CHRISTIANITY , then YOU ARE PART OF OUR MAIN PROBLEM IN NIGERIA!! You are part of the reason why we have suffered injustice and bad governance in Nigeria! U disgust me!!Tueh HYPOCRITE!!!!” he tweeted.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘We Need To Start The Dialogue Process’ – Uti Nwachukwu
See his tweets below:
Entertainment
Paul Okoye Celebrates Wife On Her 32nd Birthday
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, who now goes by the stage moniker, Rude Boy, penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Anita Okoye as she clocked 32 on Sunday.
Taking to his Instagram page, the father of three posted a photo of his beautiful wife as he celebrates her on her big day.
The singer wrote;
“I celebrate you @anita_okoye Happy sweetest birthday to you. May the good lord continue to bless you as a mother and a wife.May success and good health continue to find you as we celebrate you … HAPPY BIRTHDAY. luv you #mamaejima
The musician then went ahead to share a throwback photo of himself and his wife.
Read Also: Celebrities should have started the #EndSARS protest a long time ago – Paul Okoye
See his post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ka3na Comes Under Fire For Referring To Laycon As Her ‘Son’
Big Brother Naija season 5 ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones incurred the wrath of her colleague, Laycon’s fanbase after she referred to their leader as her ‘son’.
Laycon, who happens to be one of the highest followed BBNaija ex-housemate, clocked 27 on Sunday and his massive fanbase are making sure he has a fun-filled day.
Just like other celebrities and fans alike, Ka3na took to the rapper’s comments section to wish him a happy birthday but she ended up getting more than she bargained for.
The self-proclaim boss lady had written; “Happy birthday son keep winning.”
Icons immediately crowded the comment and they descended heavily on the mother of one.
Read Also: Fans Excited As Laycon Marks 27th Birthday
See the comments below:
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
‘Speaking In Tongues Will Not Replace The Apology You Owe People’, Alibaba Knocks Christians
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Trends As China Sends Out 6G Satellite Into Orbit
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘Stop Spending Money To Impress People You Don’t Know’: Ezuruonye
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym
- Lifestyle21 hours ago
Profile: ALL You Need To Know About United States President-Elect, Joe Biden
- Entertainment21 hours ago
‘$3M Is A Lot Of Money Even For Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda Knocks Davido
- News Feed11 hours ago
Joe Biden’s victory over Trump is victory of good over evil: Obasanjo