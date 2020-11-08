Timaya Set To Release New Album, ‘Gratitude’

Nigerian musician, Inetimi Odon, better known as Timaya, has announced the upcoming release of his album, ‘Gratitude’. The release date for the album is November 18, 2020.

The award winning Afro pop singer and songwriter took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share the track list of the album. The album contains a total of 15 tracks.

Also, there is no featured artist on the album. Singles such as ‘Born To Win’, ‘Gra Gra’, and ‘I Can’t Kill Myself’ are on the album.

The ‘Dem Mama’ record label boss also tweeted about the album. “GRA GRA is an intro. GRATITUDE is heavy“, he wrote on Friday.

