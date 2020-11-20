Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities

Nobody ugly o! It’s another throwback Thursday and we bring to you photos of 5 Nigerian celebrities before and after they became famous.

Check them out below;

1.Tuface

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

2.Orezi

Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, is a Nigerian musician from Delta State. He rose to prominence with his song “Rihanna” in 2013.

3.Toyin Abraham

This old photo of talented Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is hilarious.

4. I go dye

Francis Agoda was popularly known as I Go Dye or I Go Die is a Nigerian visionary comedian. He is a motivational speaker, writer and social crusader. However, through his artistry he has continued to promote global peace and child welfare. He has organized several international comedy shows such as “Igodye Standing.

5.Linda Ikeji

The throwback photos of Linda Ikeji who is a Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and former model is everything. It says you can make it, don’t stop pushing.