”This wickedness is too much” – Singer Simi blast Nigerian leaders over ASUU Strike

Alternative music singer, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi has taken to her social media page to lambaste Nigerian leaders over what she tagged ‘wickedness’ for allowing the ASSU strike linger on.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities have been on strike for more than 8 months now and it has negatively impacted the youths.. most of who have nothing else to do.

Negotiations between the FG and ASUU to meet demands and end the strike have always been futile and more Nigerians are now begging for a quick solution to be brokered.

Simi is angered by all these and she took to her page to share her thoughts.

Read her post below ;

Higher institutions on strike for months almost, if not every, year. The odds are always stacked against the average Nigerian. You spend the first half of ur life just trying to survive. To eat. To catch up. When you finally decide to settle, you don’t have enough to do even that

Taking away the hopes and dreams of the youth. Destroying their futures so they’re ready to settle for crumbs. Just so they can live to see the next day and fight for more crumbs. Because they’re not your own children, their futures don’t matter???? Shame on you!!!

If the leaders in our own country can’t have compassion on their own people, then what can we really do? They get into power and abuse it, abuse the people they should be serving. The rest of the world laughing at the so called giant of Africa. Shame on all of you!!

Imagine doing a 4yr course for 8 years…still no job. This modafukkin wickedness is too much.