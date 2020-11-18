National News
”This wickedness is too much” – Singer Simi blast Nigerian leaders over ASUU Strike
Alternative music singer, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi has taken to her social media page to lambaste Nigerian leaders over what she tagged ‘wickedness’ for allowing the ASSU strike linger on.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities have been on strike for more than 8 months now and it has negatively impacted the youths.. most of who have nothing else to do.
Negotiations between the FG and ASUU to meet demands and end the strike have always been futile and more Nigerians are now begging for a quick solution to be brokered.
Simi is angered by all these and she took to her page to share her thoughts.
Read her post below ;
Higher institutions on strike for months almost, if not every, year. The odds are always stacked against the average Nigerian. You spend the first half of ur life just trying to survive. To eat. To catch up. When you finally decide to settle, you don’t have enough to do even that
Taking away the hopes and dreams of the youth. Destroying their futures so they’re ready to settle for crumbs. Just so they can live to see the next day and fight for more crumbs. Because they’re not your own children, their futures don’t matter???? Shame on you!!!
If the leaders in our own country can’t have compassion on their own people, then what can we really do? They get into power and abuse it, abuse the people they should be serving. The rest of the world laughing at the so called giant of Africa. Shame on all of you!!
Imagine doing a 4yr course for 8 years…still no job. This modafukkin wickedness is too much.
— Simi (@SympLySimi) November 18, 2020
Don’t Harass Members Of Public, Be Professional- Makinde Warns Amotekun Members
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has issued a stern warning to members of Amotekun not to harass any member of the public.
Makinde issued the warning during the passing out parade of the pioneer members of Amotekun Corps in the State on Wednesday at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education in Oyo.
He urged members of the public to cooperate with the Corps.
Makinde while speaking, said that the 1,500 Amotekun Corps personnel would be posted to all the 351 electoral wards in the state.
Also Read: Amotekun: Oyo Releases List Of Successful Applicants
He urged the Corps personnel to exhibit a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.
He said, “You are not to harass anybody. You are to exhibit a high level of professionalism.
“Our regional integration in the South West with Amotekun will come to limelight.
“Anyone who is not authorized to walk in the night should not walk in the night.
“Don’t let Amotekun beat you with Koboko.”
FG Delegation’s Absence At South-South Governors Meeting Not Out Of Disrespect – Presidency
The Presidency has come out to explain that the absence of its representatives from a meeting of South-South governors fixed for Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was not out of disrespect.
This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
Recall that the South-South Governors demanded an apology from the Presidency over its absence from the meeting.
Also Read: South-South Governors Demand Apology From Presidency After Cancelled Meeting
The statement was titled “South-South Assembly disrupted by emergency security meeting -Presidency.”
Shehu explained that the Federal Government delegation was absent at the meeting because of an emergency meeting of the National Security Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on the same day.
He said a new date for the meeting would be fixed after dues consultations.
Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Arrest Of Abdulrasheed Maina
A federal high court sitting in Abuja has revoked the bail of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).
The court presided over by Justice Okon Abang also ordered that Maina should be arrested by security agents wherever and whenever he is found.
Also Read: ‘I Need Six Weeks To Recover Before Attending Trial’ — Maina Speaks From Hospital Bed
This follows an application by Mohammed Abubakar, the lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who told the court that Maina, who was earlier granted bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum, had jumped bail.
Maina is facing trial in a case involving N2bn money laundering charges.
Justice Abang also ordered that the defendant’s trial would proceed in his absence pending when the defendant would be produced in court.
