“This time last year I was holed up in my tiny room” – Omah Lay reflects on his fast rise to stardom

Singer Omah Lay has taken to Twitter to reflect on his life and how much he has changed in just one year.

The Bad Influence singer said by this time last year, he was in his tiny room singing songs he didn’t know whether people would ever hear or like.

He said this as he dropped his new EP, ‘What Have We Done’.

He tweeted: “This time last year I was holed up in my tiny room singing my guts out, not knowing if people would ever hear or even appreciate these songs.

“Fast forward few months later, those songs came together to become an EP titled ‘Get Layd’ and that shit changed my life!!!

“I see myself everywhere, hear myself everywhere, feels great! Everything I ever wished for.”

He added: “But with it went the simple things of life, I miss being Stanley!!! Got me asking myself sometimes WHAT HAVE WE DONE???!!! Don’t mind me, this shit is still new to me.”