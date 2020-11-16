Connect with us

Fans react as Burna Boy, Wizkid hang out (Video)

1 hour ago

A recent video showed the moment two star singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid were having a good time without Davido, their rival.

The DMW records boss, Davido has a misunderstanding with the African Giant, and also with Starboy; reasons remains unknown to their fans.

Fans of Wizkid and Burna Boy however took a swipe at O.B.O for being left out in what seems to be a recent outing between the two legendary singers.

 

Nollywood actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Patsy (Photos)

1 hour ago

November 16, 2020

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez is celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife, Patsy.

Sharing photos of both of them posing together and sharing a kiss in one of the images, the 56-year-old actor wrote: “Happy 21 Years Wedding Anniversary to Me & Mine. You’ve been a blessing to me and God bless the day I found YOU. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.”

Nigerian Actress excited that no 2021 prophecy has been released yet

9 hours ago

November 16, 2020

Actress, Paschaline Alex, popular for her role as ‘Cordelia’ in the television series, Jenifa’s Diary, is one role interpreter who has been steadily building her career over the years.

Nigerian Actress excited that no vision 2021 prophecy has been released yet

The light-skinned entertainer has expressed her thoughts on the forthcoming year, 2021.

Pascaline Alex who is definitely one of the notable faces to look out for in the Nigerian movie industry via her Instagram page has warned her fans and followers to desist from hyping year 2021 with visions and prophecies.

She wrote, “I Like The Way Nobody Is Hyping 2021 With Vision And Prophecy. Please Let’s Leave It That Way Bikonu 💯💯💯👍👍👍👍”

 

We deserve good governance in Nigeria – Wizkid

9 hours ago

November 16, 2020

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (born 16 July 1990), known professionally as Wizkid has shared his experience with police brutality.

Wizkid revealed that he would have been a coward if he had not added his voice to the call by fellow Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country.

Speaking to Capital Xtra’s ‘The Norte Show’ the ‘Made in Lagos’ star said that he has been a victim of police brutality himself.

He said,

“Police brutality is a serious situation back home in Nigeria. It has been 60 years of political injustice, nepotism, madness and corruption at the highest level.

It is sad that my son is about to be 10 years old and Nigeria is still going through all these madness. If I didn’t speak up or use my voice, then I would be a coward. I will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives.

I had been a victim of police brutality before I became popular and I know it still goes on. That needs to end. We deserve good governance in Nigeria.”

