This Is What Will Happen To EPL As UK Announces Second Lockdown

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday October 31st announced a month-long period of heightened restrictions, which will last until December 2, to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The virus is spreading even faster than the worst-case scenario of our scientific advisors.

“From Thursday until the start of December you must stay at home, you may only leave home for specific reasons,” Johnson said.

The Premier League season will continue despite the UK government plans for a second lockdown, the UK Mirror reports.

Recall that the English Premier League was put on hold when the first lockdown started in March and didn’t resume until after three months.

However, this time around, the Premier League is confident they can navigate the latest restrictions without the need for a suspension.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, also confirmed elite sport can continue, but all leagues below the National League North and National League South will be suspended.

“The changes mean people should work from home where possible. But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted…this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers,” he tweeted

