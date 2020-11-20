This Govt Has Failed, There Is No Way To Cover It – Senator Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari– led government has failed the country and there is no way to cover its failures.

The Senator who represents Abia South made this known on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“The party (PDP) has its position and the position is very simple: this government has failed.

“You don’t have any other way of trying to cover it. You can say all the rhetoric, you make all the propaganda. You can go ahead and try to pull the wool over the eyes of the people but the #EndSARS protest showed a failure of this government. It is not that is just failing now. It has been failing all along and we have been continually pointed it out.”

The Senate Minority Leader went on to accuse the government of failing to listen to advice and always seeing every counsel as an opposition that should be crushed.

He claimed the present government is mired in the past and does not have any connection with the 21st century.