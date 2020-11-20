National News
This Govt Has Failed, There Is No Way To Cover It – Senator Abaribe
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari– led government has failed the country and there is no way to cover its failures.
The Senator who represents Abia South made this known on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.
“The party (PDP) has its position and the position is very simple: this government has failed.
Also Read: Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide Shoots Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
“You don’t have any other way of trying to cover it. You can say all the rhetoric, you make all the propaganda. You can go ahead and try to pull the wool over the eyes of the people but the #EndSARS protest showed a failure of this government. It is not that is just failing now. It has been failing all along and we have been continually pointed it out.”
The Senate Minority Leader went on to accuse the government of failing to listen to advice and always seeing every counsel as an opposition that should be crushed.
He claimed the present government is mired in the past and does not have any connection with the 21st century.
National News
Corruption Allegation: Salami Panel Submits Investigative Report On Magu
President Muhammadu Buhari has received Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel report on alleged corruption charges against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
President Buhari received Justice Salami’s panel report on the suspended EFCC Chairman at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Friday, November 20.
Also Read: #EndSars: UK Parliament Set To Debate The Sanction Of Buhari’s Regime Over #LekkiMassacre
Justice Salami panel in a ceremony in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House handed boxes of documents believed to be volumes of the report to the President.
Recall that President Buhari in July inaugurated the panel and gave 45 days to carry out the assignment but the time frame was extended further after the panel requested more time.
National News
Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial Till January 25
Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat to 25 and 26 January 2021.
The new date was fixed by the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, during Thursday’s sitting following the admission of six witnesses tendered by the prosecution counsel led by Dari Bayero.
The State presented two army officers who testified in secret before Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna High Court on Wednesday.
Also Read: Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s No Case Submission, Orders Trial Continuation
A director from State Security Services, DSS, was among four witnesses admitted on Wednesday.
The others are residents of Gyallesu where the Sheikh lived before the army’s attack in December 2015.
Bayero informed Justice Kurada that he would present the remaining witnesses, including a General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army, at the resumed hearing next year.
National News
Nigerian Govt Attacks CNN Over Lekki Shooting Report
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has called for a sanction on CNN over a recent report by the international media outfit on the Lekki tollgate shootings during the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.
The Minister who spoke on Thursday during a live televised press conference described the CNN report on the Lekki tollgate incident as highly irresponsible.
Maintaining that there was no massacre, he also blamed the CNN report which he said misrepresented information on happenings on the incident which occurred at the Lekki tollgate on October 20.
Also Read: #EndSars: UK Parliament Set To Debate The Sanction Of Buhari’s Regime Over #LekkiMassacre
He further expressed satisfaction with the role played by security agencies, including the Nigerian Army as well as the Police during the #EndSARS protest which rocked the country last month.
He likewise accused DJ Switch of spreading falsehood on the Lekki incident, urging her to rather bring her evidence before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.
Trending
- National News20 hours ago
Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky’s Trial Till January 25
- Trending23 hours ago
Ezekwesili Reacts To Nigerian Govt’s Threat To Sanction CNN
- News Feed13 hours ago
#LekkiMassacre: Shameless Old Man – Reno Omokri replies Lai Mohammed
- News Feed13 hours ago
BlackFace calls out 2Face for not informing him of an old friend’s death
- News Feed13 hours ago
I recorded all my biggest hit songs while sitting down – Wizkid reveals
- News Feed13 hours ago
Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye
- Politics8 hours ago
Gov Umahi Replies Wike’s Claims, Reveals What PDP Governors Do At Night