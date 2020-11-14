Connect with us

Nigerians react to latest increase in petrol pump price

5 hours ago

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has been attacked on social media over the latest increase in petrol pump price.

Nigerians lamented on Friday that this is “next level hardship”.

They took to the social media to criticise the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and his All Progressives Congress party for bringing untold suffering on the masses through unpopular policies including steady fuel hike.

Recall that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, increased the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17.

Following the announcement, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria said the implication was that the pump price of petrol would range from N168 to N170 per litre.

Commenting on various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Nigerians expressed total disappointment in the Buhari regime whose second-term campaign slogan was “Next Level”.

According to them, the steady increase in fuel prices since the beginning of 2020 is “next level hardship”, lamenting that it is causing unimaginable inflation and an increase in food prices.

“Welcome to next level hardship delivered as promised in his 2019 campaign,” Etietop Edem wrote on Facebook.

“Before Buhari leaves office in 2023, we will buy fuel for N200 per litre in this country. Come 2023, everybody should go get their voter cards ready to dislodge the APC,” Anointing Atakijenyo stated.

Princewill Chioma commented, “More hardship for the masses. How do we survive this government?”

Activist Deji Adeyanju tweeted, “This is the Next Level. Actions have consequences.”

@Moralevitaes wrote, “Federal Government, thank you for making life miserable for Nigerians. It will be on record that the government of Muhammadu Buhari was the most insensitive to Nigerians.”

@Mr_pharmphresh stated, “When Buhari was questioning why petrol is more expensive in Saudi Arabia than in Nigeria, we thought he was joking.”

On Instagram, kokzy_4064 said, “APC is really bent on destroying this country. I wonder what we’ve done to the party.”

vaamp8685 commented, “They have come again. Let this not bring another uprising in Nigeria and APC will say it is PDP that is the cause.”

The PUNCH reports that following the deregulation of petrol prices in September, marketers across the country adjusted their pump prices to between N158 and N162 per litre to reflect the increase in global oil prices.

Petrol price band had also risen from N121.50–N123.50 per litre in June to N140.80-N143.80 in July and N148-N150 in August.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said in September that the government had stepped back in fixing the price of petrol, adding that market forces and crude oil price would continue to determine the cost of the product.

How I got a collaboration with American Rap legend, NAS: Davido

5 hours ago

November 14, 2020

How I got a collaboration with American Rap legend, NAS: Davido (video)

Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, recently got internet users buzzing

David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has narrated how he got a collaboration with American Rap legend, Nas.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Reece Parkinson on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

When asked about how he met Nas, Davido said:

“Everything in this album really just happened with the Grace of God and it was just luck. I was at on of Hitboy’s studios working and I’m like ‘let me go to the bathroom real quick’. I use the bathroom and as I come out I’m washing my hands and I look to my right and I just see Nas. True story!

“He was like ‘Are you Davido?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah’. It was crazy.

“I went back to the studio recording and I look behind me and just see Nas comes in the studio, he’s bumping his head.

” I asked ‘Do you think you can give me a verse?’ and he agreed. 15 minutes later the verse was done. Two days later we shot the video and it was amazing”.

"I didn't know I'm this famous, Mercy Eke brags

5 hours ago

November 14, 2020

“I didn’t know I’m this famous, Mercy Eke brags (video)

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has bragged about how famous she is.

In the viral video, the BBNaija winner was seen walking down the airport as her fans spotted her and exchanged pleasantries with her.

The BBNaija star in the video, expressed her excitement over the greeting as she noted that she never knew she’s this famous, and everybody knows her.

“Wow. Guys. I didn’t know I’m this famous. Oh my God for real? Like everybody knows me. I didn’t know everybody knows me. Like everybody knows me.”

#ABetterTime: Na Who Get Mind Dey Feature Mayorkun For Song – Asisat Oshoala

5 hours ago

November 14, 2020

#ABetterTime: Na Who Get Mind Dey Feature Mayorkun For Song - Asisat Oshoala

Nigerian female footballer Asisat Oshoala says whoever features Mayorkun in their son has mind.

Asisat tweeted this while praising Davido on his new album #ABetterTime, she wrote;

“Haaaaaaaa Na who get mind Dey feature

@IamMayorKun for song ooo….that boy Dey collect people song from dem big up @davido#ABetterTime”

