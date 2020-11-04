Connect with us

World news

‘They Are Trying To Steal The Election,’ Trump Cries Out

Published

5 hours ago

on

Donald Trump

United States President, Donald Trump has alleged attempt by his opponents to sabotage the ongoing presidential election.

According to the incumbent president, there were electoral malpractices in the Tuesday, November 3 presidential election.

Trump on his social media account accused his contenders of casting more votes after polls are closed.

“We are up big but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!” Trump tweeted.

With polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday, a long night of waiting for results ahead.

World news

WHO DG, Tedros Ghebreyesus Contracts COVID-19

Published

2 days ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Tedros Ghebreyesus

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The DG of WHO announced his status in a series of tweets on his verified account.

According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days and self-quarantine from home.”

“My colleagues and I at WHO will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.”

World news

JUST IN: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions On Mali

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

World news

US President, Donald Trump, Wife Test Positive For Covid-19

Published

1 month ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The President took to his official Twitter handle on Friday to make this announcement.

Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon, returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey.

On Thursday, he announced that his aide, Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus which has killed over 1 million people around the world.

He further revealed that he and the first lady had taken the test and waiting for the results before announcing the outcome on Friday.

 

