‘They Are Trying To Steal The Election,’ Trump Cries Out
United States President, Donald Trump has alleged attempt by his opponents to sabotage the ongoing presidential election.
According to the incumbent president, there were electoral malpractices in the Tuesday, November 3 presidential election.
Trump on his social media account accused his contenders of casting more votes after polls are closed.
“We are up big but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!” Trump tweeted.
With polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday, a long night of waiting for results ahead.
WHO DG, Tedros Ghebreyesus Contracts COVID-19
Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has tested positive for coronavirus.
The DG of WHO announced his status in a series of tweets on his verified account.
According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days and self-quarantine from home.”
“My colleagues and I at WHO will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.”
It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020
My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020
JUST IN: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions On Mali
US President, Donald Trump, Wife Test Positive For Covid-19
President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19.
The President took to his official Twitter handle on Friday to make this announcement.
Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon, returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
On Thursday, he announced that his aide, Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus which has killed over 1 million people around the world.
He further revealed that he and the first lady had taken the test and waiting for the results before announcing the outcome on Friday.
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
