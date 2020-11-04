‘They Are Trying To Steal The Election,’ Trump Cries Out

United States President, Donald Trump has alleged attempt by his opponents to sabotage the ongoing presidential election.

According to the incumbent president, there were electoral malpractices in the Tuesday, November 3 presidential election.

Trump on his social media account accused his contenders of casting more votes after polls are closed.

“We are up big but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!” Trump tweeted.

With polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday, a long night of waiting for results ahead.