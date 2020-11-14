Connect with us

Entertainment

‘There’s No Actual Cause Of Traffic In Lagos’ – Singer Kcee

Published

2 hours ago

on

Singer, Kcee

Singer, Kcee

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has lamented about the state of traffic in Lagos. The former KC Presh member turned political aspirant took to his Twitter page to state that there is no actual cause of the heavy gridlock experienced regularly in the state.

In his words:

“At the end of every long traffic jam in Lagos, you will find out nothing actually caused the traffic jam…”

Read Also#EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro

The ‘Limpopo’ crooner also shared his thoughts on success. He said that people are not always glad to see a person a succeed. “The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you“, he tweeted.

See his tweets below:

The singer’s tweets

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

M.I Abaga Challenges Vector To Rap Battle (Video)

Published

1 min ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

MI Vs Vector
Vector and M.I Abaga

Vector and M.I Abaga

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as M.I. has challenged his colleague, Vector, to a rap battle scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 15.

The battle will be aired on Supersport Action’s The African Knockout Show by 9pm. Taking to their official Twitter handle, they share a video in which M.I can be seen preparing for the battle and calling on Vector.

Read AlsoRapper Vector Reportedly Expecting Baby With His Girlfriend

The caption reads:

“Legendary @MI_Abaga calls out rap heavy weight @VectorThaViper to a ring battle Watch us on Supersport Action channel 210 DStv on Sunday 15th by 9pm to catch all the action & heat in the AKO show! #TheAKOShow #AFRICANKNOCKOUT #hiphop #Rap”

Watch the video HERE

 

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘My ABT Album Is Not A Floppy Disk’ – Davido’s Replies Burna Boy

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

‘My ABT Album Is Not A Floppy Disk’ - Davido’s Replies Burna Boy
Davido, Burna Boy

Davido, Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has reacted after his colleague, Burna Boy seemingly threw a shade at him on Twitter.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner had released a song off his highly anticipated album, ‘A Better Time’ on Monday.

The song, which is titled ‘So Crazy’, features American rapper, Lil Baby and it received immense criticism after its release.

Hours later, Burna Boy tweeted ‘Floppy Disk’ which many believed was aimed at Davido.

Some web users assumed that the self-proclaimed African Giant was trolling his colleague over his newly-released album.

Burna Boy’s tweet

Burna Boy’s tweet

Fans of Davido came at the singer in full force and they blasted him over his tweet.

During a recent interview with Soundcity, the DMW boss, who is currently on his media tour to promote his album, was asked about it and he replied, “first of all, it’s not a floppy disk”.

Read Also; ‘Why I Didn’t Feature On Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ Album – Peruzzi

Watch the video below:

Continue Reading

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Vee Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Vee Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

 

Everyone is a gangster online – Vee tells trolls storming her DM to curse her

Reality TV star, Vee

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Victoria Adeyele, alias Vee, decided to spice up her Instagram feed with a series of raunchy photos of herself.

Information Nigeria recalls that the musician recently disclosed that she cannot represent brands who are in to slimming and bleaching products.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star cum musician posted some photos of herself rocking a jean jacket and a black lingerie and she wrote;

“Just thought to add some more heat to an already hot day

#Vee #SexyBaby”

Read Also: I Will Not Represent Slimming, Bleaching Products Company -BBNaija Star, Vee

See the photos below:

The reality TV star’s post

The reality TV star’s post

Another photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

Continue Reading

Trending