‘There’s No Actual Cause Of Traffic In Lagos’ – Singer Kcee

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has lamented about the state of traffic in Lagos. The former KC Presh member turned political aspirant took to his Twitter page to state that there is no actual cause of the heavy gridlock experienced regularly in the state.

In his words:

“At the end of every long traffic jam in Lagos, you will find out nothing actually caused the traffic jam…”

Read Also: #EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro

The ‘Limpopo’ crooner also shared his thoughts on success. He said that people are not always glad to see a person a succeed. “The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you“, he tweeted.

See his tweets below: