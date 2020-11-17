National News
‘There’s A Limit To What Nigerians Can Tolerate,’ NLC Rejects Petrol Price Hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, has kicked against and condemned the recent increase in the petrol price announced by the federal government.
The NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba note that the timing of the increase is wrong and totally negates the agreement reached with the government on such matters.
Recall that the federal government through the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), last week raised the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, effectively translating to the sale of petrol at between N168 and N170 per litre across the country.
Reacting to the development, the NLC made it clear that the people should not be made to suffer for the government’s inability to manage the refineries.
He added that the hike in the petrol price stands rejected by the NLC while it consults with its representatives and unions in the petroleum sector.
Wabba noted that the outcome of the discussions will determine the next step to be taken.
National News
Petrol Price Will Increase When Oil Goes Up – Sylva
Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has expressed that Nigerians would soon get used to the hike in petrol price, stating that petrol price would always increase whenever oil rate had gone up.
He made this known while speaking with State House correspondents on Monday in Abuja.
“If you have been following crude oil prices, you would have seen that crude oil prices went up a little bit as a result of this announcement.
“So, when crude oil prices go up a little bit, then you will see that (it will) instantly reflect on the price of petrol, which is a derivative of crude oil.
“I believe that at this point, we are still trying to cross the first buck. We will get there; we will get used to it as Nigerians.”
He went on to state that the recent hike is a result of the announcement by an American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, on its recent breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“What happened recently was because of the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer. With that, crude oil prices went up a little bit,” the minister said after a routine visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa.
National News
Dabiri-Erewa: It’s Not About Border Closure… Why Didn’t Ghana Ask The Banks To Leave?
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has noted that the border closure has nothing to do with the situation being experienced by Nigerian traders in Ghana.
She expressed that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo may be unwilling to go against the people of the country very close to another presidential election in the country.
The NIDCOM boss made this view known on Monday during the Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme while speaking on the current predicament facing some Nigerian businessmen in Ghana whose shops have been shut down.
Despite intervention efforts by the Nigerian government at many times, the shops of many Nigerians operating in Ghana are under lock and key as they have been objects of frequent attacks by some Ghanaian traders who said they don’t want the Nigerians to remain in their countries.
However, Dabiri noted that the President of Ghana might not want to go against his own citizens very close to another election scheduled for December 2020.
But she noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to engage the authorities in Ghana with the aim of resolving all issues of concern.
“We are talking of people that have been living in your country, working very well for years. Now, I’ll ask you something; if it has to do with the borders, why didn’t they send away the big industries in Ghana; we have six banks in Ghana. Why didn’t they tell them to leave, if they are afraid of border closure? There is the gas pipeline going to Ghana, why don’t you cut it off?
“And I think it boils down to this lack of trust and some kind of complex. Because, these Nigerian traders sell their goods at cheaper prices; you know, Nigerians are very industrious. So the reality is that the Ghanian traders say it is really difficult to compete with the Nigerian traders. And they’ve put it in one million dollars to almost impossible for traders to . . . so let’s leave the issue of border closure.”
National News
#EndSARS: ‘CBN Dragged Into Gutters Of Nigerian Politics’ – Dele Momodu
Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu has described the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as the 37th State in Nigeria.
Dele Momodu was reacting to a tweet by Muiz Banire, a former Chairman of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria and APC Chieftain in Lagos, who stated that Nigeria’s apex does not have the power to investigate crimes.
He described the move by the CBN to freeze the accounts as unconstitutional and questionable.
According to the media mogul, CBN has allowed itself to be dragged into the ‘Gutters of Nigerian politics.”
The Central Bank of Nigeria has been unfortunately dragged into the gutters of Nigerian politics. Seems we now have the 37th Governor managing the 37th State in our long-suffering nation without being elected… https://t.co/TbMsgpwrZi
— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 16, 2020
