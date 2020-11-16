There Is Nothing Wrong With Social Media Bill – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman of Senate Army Committee, has expressed that he sees nothing wrong with the implementation of a Social Media Bill so that people would be held accountable for whatever they say.

The Senator disclosed this on Sunday in an interview on Channels TV Sunday Politics.

During his interview, Ndume stated that the 8th Senate had discussed the need to control social media, but insists freedom of speech should not be muzzled.

He said he believes people should be held responsible for what they say or do.

He added that there is nothing wrong with a social media bill as people should be held accountable for what they say online.

“So, I feel that there is nothing wrong with having a social media bill, to define what you say or how you say it, and then what are the consequences of speaking out against somebody.

“As a politician, I have had a bad experience before, people say all sorts of things about you on social media about you and there is no way to control it, I think there is a gap in that, but it must go through the normal process.”

He, however, expressed that there was a need for a public hearing to determine if the bill will be passed to avoid suppressing freedom of speech.