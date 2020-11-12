‘There Are Unfair Expectations Of Me As A Female Singer’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, has shared her struggles as a successful female artist in Nigeria. The award winning singer and songwriter shared her plight during an interview session with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to the mother of one, people expect her to behave in a certain way that they don’t expect of her male colleagues. She also said that her achievements are not as celebrated as that of her male colleagues.

In her words:

“This is not a pity party. Not that I have to work hard, I’m showing you that I’ve been doing that. You guys want to not remember me because I’m a female. I’m going to be completely honest.

Sometimes, I would do something and a male artist would do the same thing but everybody would carry that of the male artist. For instance, performing on Jimmy Fallon or Tiny Desk Concert.

If a male artist does that, everybody would react and be wowed. But when I do that, I don’t feel like it gets as much mileage.”

Watch the full interview HERE