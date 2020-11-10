‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid

Popular Afro-beat singer, Wizkid recently praised his colleague, Naira Marley as he mentioned that there are some of his songs he wished he sang.

The musician, in an interview, said that he can not even say some of the vulgar words like his colleague does but he thinks about them in his head and he gave an example.

Wizkid went on to declare his love for Naira Marley.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Smile’ crooner recently dropped his highly-anticipated album, ‘Made In Lagos’ and it has surpassed 1oo million streams on all digital streaming platforms.

Listen to the interview below:

https://twitter.com/entblog9ja/status/1326110147773685760?s=21