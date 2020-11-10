Entertainment
‘The Unhealthy Competition In Asaba Nollywood Is Too Much’ – Actress Ani Amatosero
Nigerian actress, Ani Amatosero has lamented about the unhealthy competition in the Asaba section of Nollywood. The movie star took to her Instagram page to advise her colleagues to reduce the competition.
She added that no one should feel pressured to prove to others that they are successful because success is a personal journey.
In her words:
“The competition to look like ‘I HAVE MADE IT’ is too much. The competition is toooooo unhealthy especially in Asaba. If you even look very well, you will find out you are even doing better than some people that you want to measure up with.
Do the one your power reach. Keep working hard and keep doing you. God go pick your call one day. Una go just kill una selves for nothing. Las las Wetin person no known no fit know am. Continue…”
See her post below:
‘How I Got Into The Nigerian Music Industry’ – Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed how she got into the Nigerian music industry. This was during the second part of her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu titled ‘Black Box interview’ on Bounce Live Radio.
She said she was inspired by D’Banj while she was in L.A. She also said that she didn’t want to be an average R&B singer in America because she could see that Nigerian/African music was beginning to gain momentum.
However, it wasn’t easy for her. She was rejected by all the record labels she applied to, including Mo Hits’ and Banky W’s EME.
Eventually, she and her ex-husband, Tee Billz decided to start their record label named ‘323 Entertainment’.
Watch the interview HERE
#EndSARS: Falz Releases Video, ‘Johnny’ In Remembrance Of Victims
Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana alias Falz has released a new video titled ‘Johnny’ as a tribute to the victims of the #EndSARS protests and the Lekki Massacre.
In the video, Falz raps about injustice and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria using the character ‘Johnny’ to represent the average Nigerian youth.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice.”
The rapper cum actor, who has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaigns, recently clocked 30.
Watch the video HERE
Nigerian Twitter Users Demand Justice For Actress Rahama Sadau
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to demand justice for Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, who has been charged to a Sharia court of law for causing blasphemy with the picture of her backless dress.
Although the actress shared a video on her Twitter page in which she can be seen apologizing for what she did, it appears that she must face the Sharia Court.
This has moved Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform to call for justice on behalf of the actress. A Twitter user with the handle @trendingmedic tweeted:
“Refurbished ex Boko Haram members are still walking about freely without fear of facing the death penalty while Rahama Sadau may face it because she posted a dress showing her back. There are some things I will never understand.”
See tweets below:
