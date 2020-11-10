‘The Unhealthy Competition In Asaba Nollywood Is Too Much’ – Actress Ani Amatosero

Nigerian actress, Ani Amatosero has lamented about the unhealthy competition in the Asaba section of Nollywood. The movie star took to her Instagram page to advise her colleagues to reduce the competition.

She added that no one should feel pressured to prove to others that they are successful because success is a personal journey.

In her words:

“The competition to look like ‘I HAVE MADE IT’ is too much. The competition is toooooo unhealthy especially in Asaba. If you even look very well, you will find out you are even doing better than some people that you want to measure up with.

Do the one your power reach. Keep working hard and keep doing you. God go pick your call one day. Una go just kill una selves for nothing. Las las Wetin person no known no fit know am. Continue…”

See her post below: