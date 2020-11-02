Tech News
The New Note 8 – Infinix Unveils an All-Rounder for Success
Lagos, Nigeria, October 30, 2020 – Infinix unveiled the new Note 8 series today and it exudes sleekness and power. The premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix, has once again outdone themselves with an excellent all-round smartphone model that is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment.
Infinix’s new flagship model comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the biggest dual front
camera screen, 64M Ultra HD 6 cameras and a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery. It’s an ultra-sleek, ultra-fast
and ultra-long-lasting smartphone.
An Image of the newly released powerhouse – Infinix NOTE 8
The new Note 8 comes in 3 attractive color designs such as, silver, green, and blue with subtle patterns in the
reflective glass, all at a favorable price range of ₦90,400.
Excellent all-round performance
The high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology powering the new Note 8 makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round performance.
The MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an
intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay. It also helps with
dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory and can easily handle demanding game scenes as well as intense
gameplay.
Ensuring that users enjoy an uninterrupted performance while on the go is the Note 8’s new fast charging, massive
5200mAh battery with super long endurance. This battery coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device will keep the phone going for hours on end. For avid gamers, this will ensure users that they can have long hours of gameplay without flinching. For the successful business person or entrepreneur, the Note 8 provides crucial
connectivity on the go, ensuring easy access to essential functions like email, office-related apps, video conferencing
apps and more.
To address heat issues while charging your phones, the new Note has dual engines technology. This keeps the Note 8
cool, reducing the heat by 8 degrees while charging.
Bringing visual experience to a whole new level
One of the key highlights of the Note 8 is that it features the biggest dual front camera screen in the industry with dual super tiny camera punch hole – allowing the display to wrap around the punch hole and be less of an obstruction during media consumption.
To broaden users’ horizon, the phone uses a super-wide 6.95" Dual Infinity-O Display. The precise cutting of the punch ensures that the camera remains clear of any blockages and does not suffer from a degradation of the picture quality.
To complete users’ audio visual experience, the Note 8 comes with dual surround speakers supported by the DTS
audio enhancement technology and 4 modes that deliver immersive musical experiences. This will allow users to level up the sound effect to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or listening to music or gaming.
Making super stable videos easy
To meet the exacting demands of mobile phone users in this era of phoneography, Infinix has made continuous efforts to improve the camera functions of its smartphones. The new Note 8 comes equipped with a top of the line set of high definition cameras – 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras – that will allow users to capture every important moment in incredible detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.
In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is a huge demand on smartphone makers to create smartphones with
cameras that can produce professional quality videos on the go. After intense testing and evaluation by Infinix’s
development team, Vidhance’s video enhancement solution was chosen, as it provided top quality video stabilization
software. This was successfully implemented in the Note 7 which garnered positive reviews.
For uncompromising quality when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Note 8 will also have leading
video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®. This will guarantee stability and clarity of videos when using the Note 8.
Should users decide on making a dramatic slow motion video, the phone’s Slow Motion Capture will capture every
frame of the action without missing a detail.
Infinix has also found a solution to combat insufficient light situations that plague users when shooting videos. After
spending more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and development to address this issue, Note 8’s
product design team were able to create the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 which delivers uncompromising results under low
light conditions.
An exquisite design
The physical allure of phones will definitely bring in admirers and one’s phone might just be as important to one’s
personal style as the clothes on their back. The new Note 8 has a sleek design with GEM CUT that is both trendy and
classy. The exquisite design pattern of the phone is filled with alluring gradient lines that collect and reflect the rays of light in a very appealing way.
Comfort is certainly not compromised in place of looks on this device, as the Note 8 gives you a more comfortable grip than you ever expected.
“We are committed to developing cutting-edge products that will become the industry benchmark, so we are very proud to launch Note 8 to global markets. Our latest flagship Note smartphone has been designed and developed with current and future everyday challenges in mind. The latest in our Note series combines Infinix’s technological
innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced
experience in terms of looks, power and endurance. The Note 8 is ideal for elite users who are used to the elite
lifestyle and all that it offers,” said Amos Zhao, Infinix country manager.
NOTE 8 special edition
Infinix is also releasing a special limited edition of the Infinix NOTE 8 alongside its primal and LITE version. The NOTE 8 special edition is signed by Afro pop super star and Infinix brand ambassador – David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The available stock for the special, Davido-signed NOTE 8 edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can get one for themselves at exclusive SLOT outlets nationwide. You can also get the limited Davido-signed edition on SLOT’s online store at http://slot.ng/infinix/.
Availability
Note 8 will be available across all authorized retail stores nationwide. The product will also be available on online
stores like Xpark.com and Jumia. The primal version of the NOTE 8 comes with 128+6GB storage capacity and is sold for ₦90,400. The 128+6GB variant of the NOTE 8i is sold for 78,100 while the 128+4GB and 64+4GB variants of the NOTE 8i will be sold for ₦73,300 and ₦65700 respectively.
For more information about Note 8, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/ng or follow Infinix on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Infinixnigeria.
Specifications of the Note 8 & Note 8i:
About Infinix
Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand.
With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng.
First celebrity Limited Edition Smartphone in Sub Sahara Africa: Davido Special Edition of Infinix NOTE 8
Over the last few weeks, Infinix has floated its candy before the eyes of tech enthusiast intensifying their craving for the soon to be released device. Through several social media posts, Infinix has hinted on the imminent release of the NOTE 8 and we all can’t wait for the device to hit the shelves.
Although the proposed date for the launch in its initial teaser videos and banners have passed without
any launch, we have reasons to believe that the launch will take place sometimes this month.
However, here’s a more interesting news. Infinix is set to be the first smart phone company in sub Sahara Africa to launch a limited edition device with a celebrity. A special edition of the NOTE 8 will be released alongside the primal version of the NOTE 8 and the NOTE 8i. The special edition is signed by Infinix’s brand ambassador David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The available stock for the special Davido-signed edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can
get one for themselves at exclusive SLOT outlets nationwide and on their website Here. Exciting free
gifts are also available if you’re among the lucky few to buy this device while stocks last.
The Infinix NOTE 8 is targeted at the mid-to-high-end market segment and it comes with several
interesting features. The device on-boards a super-fast processor – the MediaTek Helio G80
processor, which supports ultra-fast gaming speed, stable graphics in-game, easy multi-tasking as
well as an all-round optimal performance.
The device also sports six cameras in total. It comes with a dual selfie camera which is cut out from its
super-wide 6.95inches screen. On the back, the NOTE 8 crams a 64MP super night shot camera for
amazing night shot photographs and other photography needs.
Many of Infinix loyalists and smartphone enthusiasts are already clearing their carts and lining up in
preparation for the launch of the Infinix NOTE 8. Now that there’s a special Davido edition in sight, the
queue might just be doubling up.
To stay ahead of interested shoppers and ensure that you’re one of the first to get your hands on this
special edition of the NOTE 8, follow Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria.
You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix
device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.
The potential for iGaming in Nigeria uncovered
There is a growing positivity surrounding the Nigerian iGaming industry. As the nation breathes a collective sigh of relief following the announcement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), it’s hoped that many burgeoning industries such as the world of iGaming can be allowed to flourish and bring much-needed tax revenues to the country.
Many analysts within the iGaming industry believe Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s iGaming hub. Its domestic market is already forecast to be worth $2 billion, due largely to sports betting and the fascination with Nigerian soccer stars overseas like Odion Ighalo at Manchester United. Meanwhile, the domestic penetration of smartphones is also recognised, with some 83% of the population now owning a mobile device.
Nigeria was also a major focal point during this year’s SBC Digital Summit Africa, which was understandably conducted virtually earlier this month. Ahead of the summit, experts enrolled in the event were asked to vote on which African country offered the best foundations for iGaming operators to thrive. Nigeria outperformed every other nation, with 31% of all votes labelling Nigeria as the country with the highest potential to make a real
success of its domestic iGaming sector.
Even South Africa, which has a well-established domestic iGaming market, ranked second with just 28% of the vote. Prospective Nigerian iGaming operators should certainly take a leaf out of the book of South African iGaming brands, many of which have cultivated a strong customer base through the use of incentives and sign-up bonuses. The vast majority of offers available at platforms like Casinos.co.za, direct gamers to the safest and most reputable
platforms.
One of the main reasons that industry experts believe in Nigeria’s iGaming potential is that it already boasts an engaged target demographic. Many of its young adults are already betting on sports like soccer and boxing, and there is a feeling that introducing them to casino gaming verticals would not be too difficult a stretch. Marry that with a growing number of smartphone users, which is predicted to reach over 140 million people by 2025, and you can
see the potential for iGaming apps and web applications to provide immersive, secure gaming
on the go.
Presently, the country has three separate bodies responsible for licensing online betting activities – the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). At the time of writing, online betting at a domestic Nigerian site is strictly prohibited by law. Loopholes regarding offshore operators make it possible for
Nigerians to play elsewhere, but it seems somewhat short-sighted for the Nigerian government to steer clear of creating its own regulated, revenue-making iGaming industry.
In a nation of substantial population, supporters of developing a domestic iGaming industry in Nigeria believe that the most would be a positive step, creating new career opportunities for everyday people. This could be in customer support, game development or any other facet of an iGaming operator. All the while, generating tax revenues for the Nigerian government and helping to breathe new life into the domestic economy.
There is a general feeling that Nigeria’s gaming industries tend to follow the same path as South Africa’s. The SBC Digital Summit Africa revealed that there has been a “seismic shift” from sports betting markets to casino games in the last eight months, including live dealer tables, that’s according to Sean Coleman, CEO of the South Africa Bookmakers Association.
Live dealer games seemingly “appeal to millennials” across South Africa. Dean Finder, CEO of Evolution Services SA believes the fact that live dealer games are “not gender biased” is an opportunity to reach out to female players, which are an often “unserved market” across Africa.
For these trends to follow suit in Nigeria, operators will need to build further trust in their
games and regulatory measures to curry favour with the country’s legislature.
itel picks new brand slogan, ‘Enjoy Better Life’, unveils S16 Series
- Adds itel TV, smart accessories to product line
Lagos; October 5, 2020: itel Mobile, the foremost customer-centric brand has today presented her new brand direction and slogan, Enjoy Better Life at a grand virtual launch event in Lagos.
The event also heralded the introduction of the S16 series, the brand’s latest selfie series and a batch of new products – itel TVs and smart accessories.
Enjoy Better Life is a product of painstaking consumer research conducted in 2019 across African markets, including Nigeria, where itel Mobile has established presence for about 13 years. The research provided fresh insights on serving consumers better in markets across Africa.
From the insights, demands for electronic products – TV, TWS earbuds and smart band ranked as the most important concern. The brand subsequently made use of the insights to design electronic products with user-friendly features and specifications.
Commenting on the new brand direction and products, Marketing Manager (West Africa 1), itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo said: “The Enjoy Better Life slogan expresses our commitment to listening to consumers and meeting their most pressing needs with value-driven offerings. Enjoy Better Life is an open invitation to everyone for an amazing user
experience with the new category of products.
“The S16 series, itel TV, TWS earbuds and smart bands come with customized features and they are affordable. With the products, our consumers are getting convenience, comfort and a better life filled with love and happiness.”
AI Selfies for Everyone – S16 and S16 Pro
Features on the S16 series help users up their selfie game. The Triple Rear Camera setup consists of an 8MP main camera, 2MP Macro camera, and depth sensing camera. The collaborative effort managed by the refined AI Selfie 2.0 captures great moment with details no longer blurred out. Now clear and vivid photos can come from the budget-friendly
devices. The sharpened AI Selfie 2.0 has mastered several new modes to make the pictures shout louder than ever
before.
Both S16 and S16 Pro come packed in a Super Slim 8.3mm Unibody design culminating in curved glass edges on the display. The 2.5D screen provides both an aesthetic and an ergonomic advantage to the user. Making swiping around the edges smoother than ever before and the grip in hand, more secure. Thus, one-handed operation will remain
comfortable despite the wide-screen displays.
The itel S16 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch dot-notch design, and the itel S16 with 6.5-inch waterdrop design. The two large displays take full advantage of the minimal presence of front cameras to make watching videos and playing games a bigger and more enjoyable endeavour. The radial texture of colours on both phones creates a refreshing feel. Whether
you are a fan of the chilly S16 Ice Crystal Blue, or the uplifting S16 Pro Gradient Green – both natural colours are crafted to create an invigorating impact on sight. To stay cool and look fashionable.
itel TV, TW earbuds & Smart bands – Smart access to the Better Life
itel TV – S321 and S431 is fitted with the user-friendly i-cast feature, allowing users to enjoy a bigger viewing experience by projecting the smartphone screen (S16 Pro only) to itel TV without wi-fi router or cables. Both devices come with A+ grade panel and DVB-T2/S2 decoder. This is a digital satellite transmission technology, offering more channels for
user’s TV transmissions.
The itel D243 TV is covered by an extra glass made from tempered glass materials which better protects against shocks.
itel true wireless ear buds ITW-60 comes with a Bluetooth V5.0 and pop-up pairing function. It also offers 18hours play time and the case provides 6 full charges to ensure users can enjoy with the smart pop-up pairing function. A single tap on the smartphone connect users to the earbuds. Ensuring music all day long and erasing worries around running out of
power.
Smartband IFB-11 is colourful and light. The smartband comes with an HD colour display that keeps track of time without needing to take out the phone. The smartband pairs with the smartphone to give gentle notifications from phone to watch, and upload activity and sleep monitor data from watch to phone. The health and fitness accessory is IP67 certified (splash and sweat resistant), has 3 training modes, and the battery can last up to 20 days. itel’s IFB-11 tracker is an accessible way to join social sharing of fitness activities.
The new products are on sale at itel dealer shops and mobile phone stores across Nigeria. Visit @itelMobileNG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate in the giveaway activities and win freebies!
