BBNaija’s Omashola becomes ambassador of an airline company
Big Brother Naija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh has become a brand ambassador of an airline company, Exclusive Jet 7.
The reality star made this announcement on social media over the weekend.
Omashola tweeted,
“Congratulations sholzy west, I’m truly proud of you. Now endorsement is talking in dollars @exclusive_jet7.”
Congratulations sholzy west, I’m truly proud of you. Now endorsement is talking in dollars 💰💰💰😎@exclusive_jet7 🛩🤝💯.
.
.@davido @cuppymusic @kiddwaya and all my rich friends when papa get money for Private jet. Oya Holla at ur boy one time @exclusive_jet7 🛩💐💯 pic.twitter.com/WOzJiek2qW
— Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) November 13, 2020
Exclusive Jet 7 has since confirmed the endorsement deal by posting a welcome-onboard message for Omashola on their official Twitter page.
They also said they are excited to be collaborating henceforth with the Delta State native.
They tweeted, “We would like to take this opportunity to formally welcome Omashola Kola Oburoh as our Brand Ambassador to our organisation.
We are pleased to collaborate with such a vibrant, talented individual and look forward to reaching greater heights. Together we grow, onwards and upwards. @sholzy23.”
Exclusive Jet 7 is an airline company founded in 2017 by the founders’ group to be the first black owned aircraft sales company as a sub division of Kombo Enterprise.
Watch video of Omashola’s Exclusive Jet 7 endorsement deal below;
Today I signed the biggest endorsement deal since my career started, now we move in power 🤝😎💰💰
.
Wait for it 💃🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/VJrIORcecE
— Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) November 11, 2020
Why I showed off my 4th proposal to my wife in 45years — Charly Boy
Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, is one Nigerian whose name won’t be easily forgotten
The Entertainer and activist, who proposed to his wife the 4th time after 45 years of marriage has explained why.
The Nigerian showbiz maestro had taken to Instagram to share photos of his 4th proposal to his wife some days ago and has since been the talk of the day.
Charly Boy has however decided to answer the question coming at him from every corner, ‘Why did you propose to her the 4th time?’
In a length Instagram post, he wrote;
“WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO HAVE A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF UR MARRIAGE PROPOSAL TO LADY D FOR THE 4th Time in your 45yrs Of MARRIAGE TOGETHER?
“I have realized dat we have become a Role Model Couple for the Institution of marriage.
“I understand why millions of people were so joyous and fascinated by those imageries.
“As an entertainer, I made a public show of it to tell and show people that longevity in marriages is possible if couples imbibe the right values..
“It was my way of inspiring couples that there are still good and meaningful relationships. Relationships is not just about who has money or who is bringing money.
“It’s about genuine friendship because marriage is a difficult institution and if you find a partner that is more or less your friend and there is mutual respect, these are the qualities that can endure longevity in a marriage.”
“Mark Angel should tell the exact source of Emmanuella’s income she used to build a house for her mother” – Kemi Olunloyo
Social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, likes to express herself unapologetically.
The Nigerian self-acclaimed investigative Journalist has asked Mark Angel, to reveal Emmanuella’s source of income that enabled her build a luxurious house for her mother.
Kemi Olunloyo made this known is a thread she posted on her verified Twitter page on Saturday, November 14.
Recall we reported earlier that kid comedienne, Emmanuella has built a luxurious house for her mother.
According to her, Mark Angel, who is an uncle to Emmanuella might be the one who actually built the house for his little niece (Emmanuella) but used her name to trend.
Writing further, she said such stories when elaborated in a professional way, other kids would be inspired to venture into the entertainment industry.
In a follow up reaction to backlashes she has been receiving following her stand, she said Nigerians want their governmnt to be accountable when they themselves are not.
Kemi tweeted, “EMMANUELLA: Public Relations Mgt is my 2nd degree. In PR when a 10yo comedian builds a house that achievement needs to be elaborated in a professional way. Mark Angel should tell media the EXACT source of her income used to build that house to inspire other young kids.
Don’t just post all over the internet about a house that could have been built by her uncle Mark Angel for her mother and Emmanuella’s name used to upgrade her brand for more fans, followers and recognition. Nigerian mainstream newspapers don’t ask questions.
Other young comedians and enterprising kids should know how they can make that money too. In Hollywood kids salaries are public information. Inspire other kids. The problem in Nigeria is everyone wants to show off their earnings without letting other know how to do the same.”
We are not in search of DJ Switch — Army
The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, says contrary to claims in the public, the Army is not in search of popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, fondly referred to as DJ Switch.
Taiwo said this in his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.
The general said, “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains.
“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her.
There is nothing further than the truth.
“My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos.
We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people.
Where she got that from, I do not know.”
There have been widespread reports that the Army was looking for DJ Switch who claimed to have helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot at Lekki tollgate, according to her Instagram Live feed.
There have also been reports that the disc jockey sought out asylum outside the country after she claimed that her life was being threatened following the Lekki incident.
