BBNaija’s Omashola becomes ambassador of an airline company

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh has become a brand ambassador of an airline company, Exclusive Jet 7.

The reality star made this announcement on social media over the weekend.

Omashola tweeted,

“Congratulations sholzy west, I’m truly proud of you. Now endorsement is talking in dollars @exclusive_jet7.”

.@davido @cuppymusic @kiddwaya and all my rich friends when papa get money for Private jet. Oya Holla at ur boy one time @exclusive_jet7 🛩💐💯 pic.twitter.com/WOzJiek2qW — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) November 13, 2020

Exclusive Jet 7 has since confirmed the endorsement deal by posting a welcome-onboard message for Omashola on their official Twitter page.

They also said they are excited to be collaborating henceforth with the Delta State native.

They tweeted, “We would like to take this opportunity to formally welcome Omashola Kola Oburoh as our Brand Ambassador to our organisation.

We are pleased to collaborate with such a vibrant, talented individual and look forward to reaching greater heights. Together we grow, onwards and upwards. @sholzy23.”

Exclusive Jet 7 is an airline company founded in 2017 by the founders’ group to be the first black owned aircraft sales company as a sub division of Kombo Enterprise.

Watch video of Omashola’s Exclusive Jet 7 endorsement deal below;